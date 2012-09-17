A team of Oxford and Cambridge researchers is the latest to join a chorus of voices sounding the alarm on a new attack vector named Intra-Library Collusion (ILC) that could make identifying Android malware much harder in the upcoming future.

The research team has described the ILC attack vector in a research paper released last month and named "Intra-Library Collusion: A Potential Privacy Nightmare on Smartphones."

An ILC attack relies on threat actors using libraries to deliver malicious code, instead of standalone Android apps packed with all the malicious commands.

Apps usually require permissions for all the operations they need to perform. An ILC attack relies on spreading the malicious actions across several apps that use the same library(ies).

Each app gets different permissions, and malicious code packed in one app could use shared code from other apps — with higher privileges — to carry out malicious operations.

The advantage — for malware authors — is that investigators analyzing a compromised devices would see the breadth of malicious activities, but would exclude certain apps as the infection's source because they do not possess all the permissions needed to execute the attack.