from the back-to-the-drawing-board dept.
So much for that Voynich manuscript "solution"
Last week, a history researcher and television writer named Nicholas Gibbs published a long article in the Times Literary Supplement about how he'd cracked the code on the mysterious Voynich Manuscript. Unfortunately, say experts, his analysis was a mix of stuff we already knew and stuff he couldn't possibly prove.
As soon as Gibbs' article hit the Internet, news about it spread rapidly through social media (we covered it at Ars too), arousing the skepticism of cipher geeks and scholars alike. As Harvard's Houghton Library curator of early modern books John Overholt put it on Twitter, "We're not buying this Voynich thing, right?" Medievalist Kate Wiles, an editor at History Today, replied, "I've yet to see a medievalist who does. Personally I object to his interpretation of abbreviations."
The weirdly-illustrated 15th century book has been the subject of speculation and conspiracy theories since its discovery in 1912. In his article, Gibbs claimed that he'd figured out the Voynich Manuscript was a women's health manual whose odd script was actually just a bunch of Latin abbreviations. He provided two lines of translation from the text to "prove" his point.
However, this isn't sitting well with people who actually read medieval Latin. Medieval Academy of America director Lisa Fagin Davis told The Atlantic's Sarah Zhang, "They're not grammatically correct. It doesn't result in Latin that makes sense." She added, "Frankly I'm a little surprised the TLS published it...If they had simply sent to it to the Beinecke Library, they would have rebutted it in a heartbeat."
Previously: Voynich Manuscript Partially Decoded
Thexalon writes:
"University of Bedfordshire professor and applied linguist Stephen Bax has decoded 10 words of the baffling Voynich Manuscript. He focused on proper names that would match the accompanying drawings, which allowed him to find similar drawings in other books of the period."
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 12, @05:47PM (1 child)
Maybe I'm stretching here - but couldn't the Voynich manuscript be written in some sort of dog Latin? There doesn't seem to be much evidence that the manuscript actually has been cracked, but that seems to me a bad argument against it.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Tuesday September 12, @06:12PM
To me, it looks like a medieval monk's homework (or punishment). A lot of repeated symbols and crude drawings, because it took years of training before they could master the skills to flawlessly copy books.
I saw one book from that era in Scotland the other day: jaw-dropping amazing letter consistency and page detail. Art and skill.
Before you get to that art level, you need to practice. This manuscript is drawn on average quality "paper" and was probably bound with wood. Not exactly a masterwork.
Until someone can prove it wrong, my vote in on full-scale training project, because no other explanation can be proven more right
Lorem ipsum out.
Reply to This
Parent