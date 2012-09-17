Stories
Voynich Manuscript Solution Claimed, Rebutted

posted by Fnord666 on Tuesday September 12, @05:17PM   Printer-friendly
from the back-to-the-drawing-board dept.
/dev/random

takyon writes:

So much for that Voynich manuscript "solution"

Last week, a history researcher and television writer named Nicholas Gibbs published a long article in the Times Literary Supplement about how he'd cracked the code on the mysterious Voynich Manuscript. Unfortunately, say experts, his analysis was a mix of stuff we already knew and stuff he couldn't possibly prove.

As soon as Gibbs' article hit the Internet, news about it spread rapidly through social media (we covered it at Ars too), arousing the skepticism of cipher geeks and scholars alike. As Harvard's Houghton Library curator of early modern books John Overholt put it on Twitter, "We're not buying this Voynich thing, right?" Medievalist Kate Wiles, an editor at History Today, replied, "I've yet to see a medievalist who does. Personally I object to his interpretation of abbreviations."

The weirdly-illustrated 15th century book has been the subject of speculation and conspiracy theories since its discovery in 1912. In his article, Gibbs claimed that he'd figured out the Voynich Manuscript was a women's health manual whose odd script was actually just a bunch of Latin abbreviations. He provided two lines of translation from the text to "prove" his point.

However, this isn't sitting well with people who actually read medieval Latin. Medieval Academy of America director Lisa Fagin Davis told The Atlantic's Sarah Zhang, "They're not grammatically correct. It doesn't result in Latin that makes sense." She added, "Frankly I'm a little surprised the TLS published it...If they had simply sent to it to the Beinecke Library, they would have rebutted it in a heartbeat."

Voynich manuscript.

Previously: Voynich Manuscript Partially Decoded

Original Submission


«  Intra-Library Collusion Attacks Open the Door for a Whole New Kind of Android Malware

Related Stories

Voynich Manuscript Partially Decoded 33 comments

Thexalon writes:

"University of Bedfordshire professor and applied linguist Stephen Bax has decoded 10 words of the baffling Voynich Manuscript. He focused on proper names that would match the accompanying drawings, which allowed him to find similar drawings in other books of the period."

The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 12, @05:47PM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 12, @05:47PM (#566874)

    Maybe I'm stretching here - but couldn't the Voynich manuscript be written in some sort of dog Latin? There doesn't seem to be much evidence that the manuscript actually has been cracked, but that seems to me a bad argument against it.

    • (Score: 2) by bob_super on Tuesday September 12, @06:12PM

      by bob_super (1357) on Tuesday September 12, @06:12PM (#566890)

      To me, it looks like a medieval monk's homework (or punishment). A lot of repeated symbols and crude drawings, because it took years of training before they could master the skills to flawlessly copy books.

      I saw one book from that era in Scotland the other day: jaw-dropping amazing letter consistency and page detail. Art and skill.
      Before you get to that art level, you need to practice. This manuscript is drawn on average quality "paper" and was probably bound with wood. Not exactly a masterwork.

      Until someone can prove it wrong, my vote in on full-scale training project, because no other explanation can be proven more right
      Lorem ipsum out.

(1)