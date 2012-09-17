Stories
Tesla Remotely Extended the Range of Vehicles So Drivers Could Escape Hurricane Irma

posted by Fnord666 on Tuesday September 12, @11:28PM
from the interesting-implications dept.
takyon writes:

Tesla remotely extends the range of some cars to help with Irma

As Floridians in the path of Hurricane Irma rushed to evacuate last week, Tesla pushed out a software update that made it a bit easier for certain Model S and Model X owners to get out of the state.

Tesla sometimes sells cars with more hardware battery capacity than is initially available for use by customers, offering the additional capacity as a subsequent software update. For example, Tesla has sold Model S cars rated 60D—the 60 stands for 60kWh of energy storage—that actually have 75kWh batteries. Owners of these vehicles can pay Tesla $9,000 to unlock the extra 15kWh of storage capacity.

But last week, Tesla decided to temporarily make this extra capacity available even to Floridians who hadn't paid for the upgrade to ensure they had enough range to get out of Florida ahead of Hurricane Irma. A Tesla spokesperson confirmed the change to Electrek. The extra 15kWh should give the vehicles an additional 30 to 40 miles of range.

Pay to unlock the full potential of your battery.

Original Submission


  • (Score: 2) by bob_super on Tuesday September 12, @11:37PM (2 children)

    by bob_super (1357) on Tuesday September 12, @11:37PM (#567012)

    This is totally unacceptable! I will sue!
    It is absolutely preposterous that those cheap people who skimped on $9000 could be getting as much escape-from-death or race-me-to-supercharger range as me who paid the full $80k price!
    They should get stuck 20 miles back, with all the run-out-of-gas plebs! At least until I'm done supercharging!
    F U, paid for mine!

    (do I need the /s ?)

    • (Score: 3, Insightful) by takyon on Tuesday September 12, @11:39PM (1 child)

      by takyon (881) <reversethis-{gro ... s} {ta} {noykat}> on Tuesday September 12, @11:39PM (#567014) Journal

      The range increase is temporary. Welcome to vehicular DRM.

      [SIG] 04/14/2017: Soylent Upgrade v13

      • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday September 13, @12:11AM

        by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday September 13, @12:11AM (#567023)

        Presumably the range increase can only be received while its connected and charging overnight. What would it take to charge the vehicle but not let it contact Tesla's servers?

        I mean, you'd lose any upcoming updates, but you could keep your free range upgrade longer.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 12, @11:41PM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 12, @11:41PM (#567015)

    I never really liked Tesla even though they make some pretty cool cars, now I incredibly dislike them. Was this a PR stunt?? Do they actually give a crap?

    Nothing worse than having hardware artificially limited. Fuxk them.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday September 13, @12:06AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday September 13, @12:06AM (#567021)

      I agree - same battery and then they software limit the hardware because of the size of the bribe? Goodbye Tesla. Not even near my shortlist ever again.

  • (Score: 2) by realDonaldTrump on Tuesday September 12, @11:56PM

    by realDonaldTrump (6614) on Tuesday September 12, @11:56PM (#567016) Homepage Journal

    Climate bullshit aside, this is a very smart move. Great way for Tesla to build their brand. Because they let their customers drive out of the bad weather. And a great opportunity to upsell. When you offer a free trial, you want to upsell. But sometimes it looks desperate. Tesla doesn't look desperate doing this. They make their customers look desperate. Smart cookies! 🇺🇸

  • (Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Tuesday September 12, @11:58PM

    by fustakrakich (6150) on Tuesday September 12, @11:58PM (#567017) Journal

    Imagine what the "hackers" could do by putting the chargers on overload like a phaser. Won't that be fun!

    I really don't believe we should buy cars like this.

  • (Score: 2) by Justin Case on Wednesday September 13, @12:04AM

    by Justin Case (4239) Subscriber Badge on Wednesday September 13, @12:04AM (#567019)

    What Tesla giveth, Tesla can taketh away. Hail almighty Tesla, lest He shine His disfavor upon thee!

    Either the human controls the machine, or the machine controls the human. Thus self driving cars are incurably evil.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday September 13, @12:06AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday September 13, @12:06AM (#567020)

    Not using the full capacity of the battery is good for it, so these batteries should have a longer (in years) useful life.

  • (Score: 2) by c0lo on Wednesday September 13, @12:10AM

    by c0lo (156) Subscriber Badge on Wednesday September 13, @12:10AM (#567022)

    Artificial scarcity - long gone are the times when enterprises strived to deliver the best for their customers.
    One just can't think in nowadays speak "our consumer, our master", can one?

