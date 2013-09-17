17/09/13/0120236 story
Virginia's State Board of Elections has decided its current generation of electronic voting machines is potentially vulnerable, and wants them replaced in time for the gubernatorial election due on November 7th, 2017.
The decision was announced in the minutes of the Board's September 8th meeting: "The Department of Elections officially recommends that the State Board of Elections decertify all Direct Recording Electronic (DRE or touchscreen) voting equipment."
In addition to the "current security environment", the report cites the DefCon demonstration in July that showed how quickly DRE voting systems could be pwned.
