from the planned-obsolescence dept.
Over at Vice/Motherboard is an article on the expected lifetime of apple phones, based on the proceedings in a class action lawsuit over problems with iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus devices.
When it released its iPhone 7 Environmental Report a year ago, Apple wrote that it "conservatively assumes a three-year period for power use by first owners," which is "based on historical customer use data for similar products."
Greg Joswiak, Apple's VP of iOS, iPad, and iPhone Marketing, told Buzzfeed last month that iPhones are "the highest quality and most durable devices. We do this because it's better for the customer, for the iPhone, and for the planet."
But in court, Apple argues that it is only responsible for ensuring the iPhone lasts one year, the default warranty you get when you buy an iPhone.
The case in question is related to problems with the touch screen, as the soldering connections to the controller IC fail. However this failure only occurs after months of normal usage.
In that court case, currently being litigated in California, the plaintiffs attempted to argue that "consumers reasonably expect that smartphones will remain operable for at least two years when not subject to abuse or neglect because the overwhelming majority of smartphone users are required to sign service contracts with cellular carriers for two year periods."
Apple's motion to dismiss in that case noted that the plaintiffs' phones broke more than a year after they were purchased, which is after the warranty expired. If your phone breaks after the warranty is up, well, you're out of luck, Apple argues.
Arturo González, the lawyer representing Apple in the case, wrote in the motion [...] that it is "not appropriate for courts to rewrite the express terms of a warranty simply because of a consumer's unilateral expectations about a product."
More background on the case from last October in Fortune
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday September 13, @03:26PM
I've got a 15-year-old laptop that works just fine, because I can program it without obstruction.
The one thing holding back the longevity of these mobile computers known as "iPhones" is the proprietary nature of the software.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday September 13, @03:33PM
Of course it only will last a year. At this time next year you will have an automatic withdrawl from your bank account of $999 so you can pre-order the all new iPhone X Bobcat.
Reply to This
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Grishnakh on Wednesday September 13, @04:03PM
Well this should tell you a lot about exactly what kind of company Apple is: one that doesn't stand behind their products, and lies about their quality, promising you one thing and then when you have a problem telling you to fuck off because the warranty is only 1 year, even though they conspired with cellular carriers to convince you to sign up for a 2-year contract on the device.
But the Apple lovers will never learn, and will happily keep buying this crap no matter how much they get screwed. I know someone like this; had an iPhone 6 that didn't last the full 2 years her contract was for, got a broken screen, but she kept using it. I tried to convince her to get an inexpensive or used Android phone, and switch to a much-cheaper MVNO from her high-priced Verizon plan, but she just had to have an apple. One day the phone finally dies, so desperate, she goes to the carrier's store and signs up for a brand-new iPhone 7 (since they didn't have any older models) at full price. Now keep in mind, this is a single mother who seems to be struggling to make ends meet (she's frequently complaining about money issues any time I'm around). $700+ for a phone and $100+ per month for service is a significant part of her budget.
Honestly, it's amazing how this company has gotten to where people will abandon all financial sense so they can have their products, when comparable or better products are available for a fraction of the price, and there's simply no good reason anyone *needs* them. If it was like this in the automobile industry, we'd see lower middle-class people literally starving themselves and not paying rent just so they could have the very latest Jaguar or BMW (complete with regular factory service and monthly dealership check-ups). Somehow, most people are OK with forgoing the BMW if they really can't afford it, and buying a Toyota instead, or even a Ford. But suggest to someone that they should consider a low-priced Samsung or Huawei or whatever (you can get a Samsung a couple generations old for dirt cheap now) on a no-contract service instead of the high-priced full-service carrier plans and they'll act like you're treating them like dirt-poor people.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by takyon on Wednesday September 13, @04:12PM (1 child)
iPhone x is a 10 year anniversary phone. So it is only fair that it lasts 10 years, right?
[SIG] 04/14/2017: Soylent Upgrade v13 [soylentnews.org]
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by BK on Wednesday September 13, @04:14PM
The critical word there is anniversary, so really just 1 year.
4 out of 5 dentists choose Brand X. The other is just a denier.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by goodie on Wednesday September 13, @04:14PM (2 children)
In Quebec for example, consumers can expect that a product they buy will have a reasonable life expectancy, regardless of how long the maker gives as a warranty. For example: you buy a fridge, comes with 1 year warranty, it breaks after 13 months, you can go to court and claim that the warranty should still be valid, and you will win (I know, that sounds crazy...). From what I've been told, it's a pretty special arrangement that's in place and that manufacturers and sellers of extended warranties don't like. Between that and having to label everything in French, some manufacturers are basically not doing business in Quebec ;-).
Now, you can claim that you did not abuse your fridge a lot more easily than you can of your phone, which you can drop, throw etc. so that's a different question.
source: https://www.educaloi.qc.ca/en/capsules/legal-warranty-automatic-protection-consumers [educaloi.qc.ca]
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday September 13, @04:33PM (1 child)
Every time I get a whiff of Quebec, I wince in disgust. Thanks for the latest whiff.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday September 13, @04:53PM
Who knew that protecting consumers from shady corporations was a good thing??
Obviously not you.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday September 13, @04:35PM (1 child)
I'm having trouble here understanding the problem here.
I have a 2-year-old laptop, and it's running fine. It had a 2-year warranty. So the company warrants that it will last for a minimum of 2 years. However, when I bought it, I expected it would last for 4+ years. The same can be said for my LG phone, my Motorola Bluetooth headset, my car, my refrigerator, and countless other things. However, those are expectations, and if my Bluetooth headset were to break today I'd be upset, but not surprised given its now out of warranty.
I fail to see the contradiction between having a warranty, and having an expectation that a device will last longer than that. The only potential issue I see is if this were a case of false or misleading advertising, in which case we'd need metrics about the failure curve of iPhones. If the average is 2 years or longer, I don't see much of a case here... as Apple said, those who had problems between the 1 and 2 year timeframe are just unlucky.
If you want a phone to be guaranteed to last 2 years, then buy one with a 2-year-warranty. It seems unreasonable and unfair to go to a manufacturer and say, "I'll pay for barebones plan, but expect premium service." If you want it, it's entirely expected that you should pay for it.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by Grishnakh on Wednesday September 13, @04:44PM
If you want a phone to be guaranteed to last 2 years, then buy one with a 2-year-warranty. It seems unreasonable and unfair to go to a manufacturer and say, "I'll pay for barebones plan, but expect premium service." If you want it, it's entirely expected that you should pay for it.
That only makes sense if the manufacturer only claims that the device will reliably last 1 year. If they're making public claims and advertisements that their device is "the most durable device" and will last many years, then a 1-year warranty is intellectually dishonest. In short, I think a case could be made that companies should absolutely be held to their marketing claims; otherwise they're getting away with false advertising.
Moreover, these phones are typically sold with 2-year contracts. I don't see how that should be legal; if you're buying into a 2-year plan that includes a device, that device should be expected to last 2 years minimum. If they only want to warrant it for 1 year, then they should only be allowed to sell them in 1-year plans. (Or, the carrier should be required to warrant the device for the full 2 years as part of their plan.)
Reply to This
Parent