San Diego workers will power-wash streets with a bleach solution in an attempt to stop the spread of Hepatitis A:
At least 15 people have died in San Diego from an ongoing hepatitis A outbreak. In an effort to stop the spread of the viral liver disease, city officials have begun power-washing streets across the downtown area, according to NBC San Diego.
As of Monday, workers dressed in protective white gear and red hard hats were seen outside spraying the sidewalks with a bleach-based liquid in hopes of killing the virus that lives in human feces. "We're probably going to be doing them every other Monday, see how that works out at least for the time being," Jose Ysea, a city spokesman, told NBC San Diego.
The high-pressure power-washing system using bleach will hopefully remove "all feces, blood, bodily fluids or contaminated surfaces," according to a sanitation plan included in a letter delivered to San Diego city officials, the Associated Press reports. For now, just streets in San Diego are being washed, but in the near future hand-washing and street-sanitizing efforts will be implemented in other cities in the region, Dr. Wilma Wooten, the region's public health officer, told the AP.
Also at LA Times. San Diego outbreak page.
Previously: San Diego Declares Emergency Due to Outbreak of Hepatitis A
San Diego's homeless population has been hit hardest by the highly contagious hepatitis A virus.
The outbreak, which began in November, has spread after vaccination and educational programs in the city failed to reduce the infection rate. The virus attacks the liver.
The public health declaration bolsters the county Health and Human Services Agency's ability to request state assistance to fund new sanitation measures. Areas with high concentrations of homeless people will receive dozens of portable hand-washing stations. Health workers will also use bleached-spiked water for power-washing contaminated surfaces.
Dr. Wilma Wooten, the San Diego Public Health Officer who signed the declaration into law on Friday, says the sanitation precautions are modeled after similar programs in other Southern California cities - including Los Angeles.
Also at Voice of San Diego, The San Diego Union-Tribune, and LA Times.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday September 13, @04:59PM (13 children)
How about clearing out the riffraff? Homeless people are not just normal people on hard times; they are a menace to civil society—that's why "officials" have to fucking power wash the streets with bleach, for fuck sake.
We cannot just ignore these indigents any longer; it helps no one to just let them be. They must be put, possibly forcibly, into a system that removes them from civil society until they are able to support themselves without smearing their blood and feces over the goddamn sidewalks that I am paying for.
(Score: 3, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday September 13, @05:04PM (12 children)
How about we hand you a (cheap) gun and you personally get to shoot each and everyone of them?
Your words ring like eery echoes of not-so-recent German history.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday September 13, @05:14PM (11 children)
I'm calling for real infrastructure, not ethereal hope.
These people cannot be living on the streets, shitting and pissing and bleeding and ejaculating all over the place. Powerwashing the streets with bleach is the clean up that you do after the miscreants have been dealt through long-term infrastructure that is designed to handle them properly.
Bleaching the streets is lipstick on the pig; the
schweinpig is still there.
You can't just cry "Hitler!" It's not an argument.
(Score: 2) by DeathMonkey on Wednesday September 13, @05:33PM (4 children)
I'm calling for real infrastructure, not ethereal hope.
Yes, homeless concentration camps would definitely be classified as infrastructure.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday September 13, @05:39PM (2 children)
I'm going to have you rounded up and taken to a concentration camp known as "jail", and if you keep doing it, then another camp called "prison".
I'm not even advocating jail or prison for homeless people, but there must be something well defined for handling these people. You cannot just let them shit on public property; that's not allowed!
They cannot sleep on the streets, and do their drugs in the alleys. Remove these miscreants, so that the rest of us can get on with our clean lives, walking safely on the streets that we are paying to build and maintain.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday September 13, @05:43PM (1 child)
Socialism is the answer, but somehow I doubt you would support such things. Also, do you propose violating people's freedom to exist by forcing them into such camps? How do you prevent them from leaving and living where they please?
Honestly sounds like you haven't thought it through and simply want to remove "deplorables" from society. You should focus on improving their lives, not removing them from society. Yes a Hitler reference is quite applicable, it is a bad sign that you do not understand that.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday September 13, @05:52PM
"Socialism" is such an incredibly nebulous term; it means virtually nothing—the only sentiment that you can derive from it is this: You want to take other people's resources at the point of a gun.
Look at you, worrying about whether people want to leave a camp, and yet not giving a fuck about whether people want to pay for your silly "solutions". How can you not see the utter contradiction in your positions?
In my world view, there is no contradiction: You don't know what the rules of interaction are until you negotiate them, cautiously, and then you stick to the rules of that game religously.
Here. I'll start the negotiation: If you shit on my property, we're going to have a problem, and I'm going to make you wish that you didn't shit on my property.
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Wednesday September 13, @05:47PM
> homeless concentration camps would definitely be classified as infrastructure.
There's a technical problem with that concept.
Once you're in the camp, you're not homeless, so you shouldn't stay in the homeless camp. But if you are freed from the camp for not being homeless, since you were homeless before, you're now homeless again, so you have to return to the camp.
For efficiency, I imagine the camp would just be one giant revolving door where you don't have to move as you go back in and out of the fences.
Either that, or the technicality is ignored, and the Prison Industrial Complex will be happy to settle for the profit from locking up ever more Americans.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday September 13, @05:36PM (1 child)
When your words are not very far away from a Goebbels speech, crying "Hitler" is not an argument but an observation.
Pray tell, what kind of "proper handling" did you have in mind for the "miscreants"?
Are there any other kind of "miscreants" that should be removed from society, while we're at it?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday September 13, @05:45PM
... by property rights. The enforcement of well-defined property rights how these things can be handled.
Let's say you're a Catholic; go ahead and get together with your Church to create an homelessness institution to whom the state can transfer custodial control of the indigents, rather than locking them up with other kinds of criminals in the general prison system, etc. They just cannot be left milling about, sleeping, fucking, bleeding, and shitting on other people's property (including "public" property). There is no place for that in a civilized society; it must be dealt with.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by edIII on Wednesday September 13, @05:43PM (3 children)
Actually, these days it is. Especially when we have White Nationalist fucks attempting to take over. Like the other poster said, your bullshit is eerily reminiscent of the hatred and ignorance of those times. I'm not old enough to remember WWII, and you probably aren't either. However, there are people old enough with serial numbers still tatooed on their arms. They are the ones telling the younger generations that the shit is getting to real, and WAY too much like the events leading up to WWII and the Holocaust. I'll certainly take the word of an old jew that emigrated to America and has seen all of our bullshit since 45' when we rescued him from a concentration camp versus your weak and pathetic statement that we can't cry Hitler which isn't what happened. The poster said you SOUNDED like the Nazis, and I can't disagree there.
YOU should be shot. Making sweeping generalizations about homeless people. You know who really needs to be shot? The assholes and fucking bankers who exploited the Great Depression II: The Fuckening, scooped up huge amounts of houses, and now raise rents and lease them out through AirBnB. The executives shipping factory jobs overseas need to be shot and killed. Basically, the bulk of the 1% need yo be shot and killed because they are far more responsible for the homeless situation then people simply unable to find work, affordable housing, or help. Unemployment only lasts so long, and financial assistance can barely handle food costs at this point, and is wholly insufficient to find housing.
Maybe, just maybe, businesses being pricks and not letting people go to bathroom is why there is so much shit on the street? What do you expect them to do? Hold it till they have a good job, holding it all the way through the interview? If you gotta go, you gotta go. The city should be putting port-a-potties in places if they don't want piss and shit on the street.
If you weren't such a stupid fuck you would realize that not every homeless person got there through bad habits and poor character. Try jobs disappearing and what used to be a $750/mo apartment turning into $2500/mo. What are they to do? Put it all on credit till better times? That bubble is about to pop too.
The only justice is that this country is going to crater and you will be on the streets as well. Let's see you sing the same tune then.
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Wednesday September 13, @05:51PM
> The city should be putting port-a-potties in places if they don't want piss and shit on the street.
"We can't do that, sir. That would encourage them to come. They would look bad, and then that brings fights, and insecurity, and diseases"
"like Hep A"
"Exactly. If we did put port-a-potties, there could be an Hep A outbreak"
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday September 13, @05:52PM
^ public infrastructure has been steadily disappearing, it is a class war thing. Public restrooms defunded since they cost money. Public drinking fountains are now a rare occurrence. Phonebooths are gone.
The US has gone really far down the privatized hole, if you can't afford rent you are truly screwed. Within a few months what little money you saved will be gone, and then you're chances of bouncing back are reduced to futility.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday September 13, @06:09PM
...Actually the economy is really turning around. Perhaps they can move to a location where the cost of living is lower and you can move to your socialist paradise where you will be 'enriched'. Might I recommend Germany?
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday September 13, @05:00PM (16 children)
What if all that money had previously been spent on free (as in beer) screenings plus treatment for all those who can least afford it?
Yesyes, I know, this is the capitalist US of A, we don't do this christian "love thy neighbour" thing here ...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday September 13, @05:10PM (14 children)
Capitalism doesn't preclude charity. There's absolutely nothing about capitalism that says such an "altruistic" endeavor (it's not altruistic; you want clean streets) isn't correct.
In fact, capitalism promotes such "altruism", as evidenced by your own personal desire to see such an endeavor funded.
So, what's the problem?
Well, there is a decidedly anti-capitalist element in our current society: Government. Is it not government's job to handle that sort of thing? Does not the government already take shitloads of my productivity so that it can, supposedly, take care of these people? Why should I pay double (once to the government, and once to some "private" organization) in order to implement the same thing?
I you want more such preventative programs, then increase property rights, and diminish the role of government in society. Only then can we all have enough capital at our disposal to allocate a little more wisely, and to find what works through evolution by variation (supplier competition) and selection (consumer choice).
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday September 13, @05:27PM (5 children)
Only in the most technical sense. Capitalism is the same moral problem that slavery was in many ways. It results in the devaluation of humans for a profit. Which is one of the reasons why you see employees being treated more and more like slaves over time. It's something that we saw during the gilded era where employees were effectively slaves in many cases, forced to work for their entire lives to pay back debts to the company to cover the things necessary to do the job.
This is the most profitable way of doing business and in the absence of any real regulation saying they can't do it, they'll push for that. To make matters worse, the politicians are increasingly on the take and are willing to roll back the regulations out of fear of angering the "job creators."
Charities really only fund popular causes and not necessarily even effective methods of dealing with the problem. The proper way to deal with the homeless would be to just give them homes. Even if those homes are simply repurposed shipping containers with minor upgrades. Just having a fixed address, bathroom and roof over head makes a huge difference in terms of being able to get a job.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday September 13, @05:31PM (4 children)
To enslave somebody is to allocate his capital against his will; it's absolutely forbidden by capitalism.
The closest modern equivalent to slavery is taxation.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday September 13, @05:41PM (2 children)
And yet, it happened routinely during the gilded age. I take it you're not familiar with the company store model of business. Miners would have to buy their supplies from the company at a markup that was high enough that they could never actually afford to pay back the debt.
Referring to that as something other than slavery is a matter of semantics, those miners were unable to leave and were required to work, with the company getting to keep all of the proceeds. For all practical purposes that's slavery.
These days it hasn't yet hit that point, but it's rapidly moving that direction as the wages being handed out for work are insufficient to pay the costs of living for a larger and larger number of people. In some cases, like with Uber, the cost of working can actually be larger than the amount of money being paid at times.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday September 13, @05:58PM
Not much point arguing with libertarian ideologues. They have decided to not compromise their ideals and ignore the inevitable problems that would result from their policies. They ignore the importance of communal services, there really isn't much else to say to people so far removed from humanity.
Libertarians - the end result of US capitalism + individualism. Some decent ideas wrapped around a core of insanity.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday September 13, @06:01PM
Your example is completely irrelevant. Nobody had to do anything; people made choices.
You're completely neglecting other aspects of society that lead to such dysfunction, including those modern dysfunctions.
Why is it that TWO working people struggle to support themselves, let alone a single child, when it used to be common for a single man to support a family of 5 with money to spare?
Please. Your government existed in the gilded age, and it exists today. It's your government that is a failure, and it's your government that keeps perpetuating the failure in ever more intricate ways.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday September 13, @05:59PM
This is the dumbest shit I've ever heard.
You don't get to define words and then make declarations based on your narrow definitions. You're rather like an SJW in that sense.
"Racism = Power + Prejudice"
"Gender and sex are different things"
"Girlpenis"
This is you except at the end of the day you don't even get to fuck a bunch of tatted up alt chicks with pink pubes.. you get to go your own way and retire into a studio full of piss bottles.
--Creimer
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Wednesday September 13, @05:30PM (7 children)
Wrong again. The government is just another player. It is the people, pooling their resources to stake out a place and compete in the open market. And the people do have that right, and to exercise it with their vote.
This (the 1st comment) convinced me to sign up [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday September 13, @05:35PM (6 children)
Wrong again.
The government is not just another player; the government uses men with guns to forcibly take resources from people—this is nothing like people coming together to pool their resources voluntarily in order to provide some service in the open market.
I mean... Christ! How can you not perceive the utter inanity of your position?
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday September 13, @05:46PM (1 child)
Taxes are voluntary. If you don't want to pay them you can either not make any money, move to a place with no taxes or you can deal with the consequences of not paying. But, in the US you can make a fair amount of money without paying any taxes on it. You just have to live somewhere like rural Oregon where the only taxes are income and property taxes and not own any property. It's difficult to do, but for those that are that adamant about not paying taxes it's possible to do legally with sufficient effort and planning.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday September 13, @06:08PM
It would be considered perfectly natural for the State of Oregon to decide to start taxing people's income. That's imposition; it doesn't whether the majority of people voted to take other people's resources. The whole system is based around the cultural acceptance of this one particular organization ("government") being able to steal from people.
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Wednesday September 13, @05:46PM (1 child)
:-) You are an excitable one, aren't you? So tell me, exactly what is the government made of, if not people?
This (the 1st comment) convinced me to sign up [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday September 13, @06:10PM
See the subject line, and then try again.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday September 13, @06:03PM (1 child)
Really I don't need libertarian whining from the 47% of the country who doesn't even make enough to pay taxes. Please I... the rich one.. am happy to pay taxes.
I have lots of money don't worry about me I'll be fine.
I'm paying my taxes so I don't have to hear your broke ass crying about "taxation is theft" you probably get an earned income tax credit and obam^H^H^H^H the American Healthcare Act so please shut the fuck up.
I pay the government who cuts you a check to shut the fuck up./
--Creimer
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday September 13, @06:15PM
Your reply is entirely too stupid to be from someone who is rich.
(Score: 2) by frojack on Wednesday September 13, @06:22PM
What makes you think that they want screening and treatment?
Some cities have people running around offering "services" and shelters and not getting any takers.
http://www.npr.org/2012/12/06/166666265/why-some-homeless-choose-the-streets-over-shelters [npr.org]
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Wednesday September 13, @05:18PM
Smells like... victory
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Snow on Wednesday September 13, @05:24PM (7 children)
Maybe the real problem is lack of public bathrooms? If people are pissing/shitting on the streets, it's probably because they have no other choice.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday September 13, @05:28PM (5 children)
Please, people, your "rational" solutions do not apply to irrational people. There is a lot more going on with homeless people than a lack of public bathrooms; the solution needs to be much more comprehensive than that. They cannot be allowed to live on the streets; they are violating both public and private property, and should be removed and treated for their mental deficiencies.
(Score: 1) by ants_in_pants on Wednesday September 13, @05:53PM (3 children)
Being members of the public, how can they be violating public property?
-Love, ants_in_pants
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday September 13, @06:04PM
You've completely altered everyone's thoughts on this matter. Well done. You're a genius. I nominate this person for the Supreme Court!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday September 13, @06:06PM
By shitting on it. Leaving needles all over the place, Camping
Our parks and libraries are unusable. Our public bathrooms have shit on the ceiling. These people used to live in institutions and they need to be put back into them.
--Creimer
(Score: 2) by leftover on Wednesday September 13, @06:18PM
Shitting on sidewalks and in ornamental fountains, peeing in drinking fountains. Everyday stuff like that. If I hadn't seen it firsthand, it would never have occurred to me that someone would do that. A small but conspicuous fraction of people on the street are there because the states closed their mental health facilities. Everything was supposed to be handled "locally" but of course no localities have facilities, staff, or funds to handle severely mentally ill people. If you do not live in or visit a city with a large homeless population I sincerely suggest that you make a trip to educate yourself. Look for the people, look at the people, go and talk to them. If you are not changed by this, you are as ignorant and defective as the Atlas Shrugged crowd and should be ashamed of yourselves.
Bent, folded, spindled, and mutilated.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday September 13, @06:01PM
People such as yourself should be put in padded cells. Luckily for you we believe in the whole concept of freedom. How do you not see how your words echo those of every genocidal maniac ever?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday September 13, @05:30PM
Sort of, around here we've tried providing public restrooms, but we've had issues with them being used for prostitution and sex. Ultimately, you are right that the cause of this is effectively a lack of public restrooms, but the problem is a lot harder to solve than it might seem.
Really, cities that have homeless need to find some way of funding some sort of minimalist housing with restrooms so that things like this don't happen. Unfortunately, the money for that tends to go to corporate welfare and subsidizing people who choose to live in regions that don't have any industry left.
