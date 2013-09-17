from the defrag-with-windex dept.
Using a glass substrate instead of aluminum could allow 12 platters to be crammed into a 3.5" hard disk drive enclosure:
Even if many modern systems eschew classic hard drive storage designs in favor of solid state alternatives, there are still a number of companies working on improving the technology. One of those is Hoya, which is currently prototyping glass substrates for hard drive platters of the future which could enable the production of drives with as much as 20TB of storage space.
Hard drive platters are traditionally produced using aluminum substrates. While these substrates have enabled many modern advances in hard drive technology, glass substrates can be made with similar densities, but can be much thinner, leading to higher capacity storage drives. Hoya has already managed the creation of substrates as thin as 0.381mm, which is close to half the thickness of existing high-density drives.
In one cited example, an existing 12-terabyte drive from Western Digital was made up of eight platters. Hoya believes that by decreasing the thickness of the platters through its glass technology, it could fit as many as 12 inside a 3.5 inch hard drive casing. That would enable up to 18TB of storage space in a single drive (thanks Nikkei).
When that is blended with a technology known as "shingled magnetic recording," 20TB should be perfectly achievable.
Toshiba is reportedly planning to release a 14 TB helium-filled hard drive by the end of the year.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday September 13, @06:38PM (1 child)
I guess officially it was the DeskStar or something like that.
It had glass platters. It worked great, until suddenly it didn't. Opening a dead drive would reveal clear glass platters and lots of dust. It seems that cascading failure would cause the entire surface layer to come free from the platters. A bit of the surface comes free, and then more, and before long there is NO coating left at all. It was sudden and dramatic.
Coatings don't stick well to glass.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by edIII on Wednesday September 13, @06:51PM
I now have the same experience with SSDs. Had a server crap out because there were no more writes left in the SSD. Completely exhausted the poor thing, and Linux didn't react well to the sudden read-only nature of its storage. Since most of the servers were provisioned at the same time.....
Not fun.
For servers I now prefer spinning disk since SSDs are really not an option anymore. At least for the OS. Virtualization can mitigate that with live migration and high availability, but that doesn't apply to embedded and bare metal systems. Looking into memory disk solutions to bootstrap the OS from spinning disk into memory and push data every so often to the spinning disk for backup. When spinning disks are not around anymore, I'll do it from SSD to memory instead. Either that or the buddy system (Raid 1).
What I won't do is trust that an SSD can last forever in a server, or even as long as a spinning disk. That, and FFS, started monitoring the SMART statuses for how much life is left in them. Even Wile E Coyote and Daffy Duck had more graceful failures than SSDs do.
We keep hearing about new tech to vastly increase the number of writes, and with NVME, you need it.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday September 13, @06:40PM (4 children)
Wouldn't it make hard drives even more brittle therefore more vulnerable to shocks?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday September 13, @06:44PM (3 children)
These will never survive mail order from NewEgg.
Does any anyone still buy from them? (Curious)
(Score: 2) by takyon on Wednesday September 13, @06:48PM
The article speculates that these would be primarily used by data centers.
... so you would have to use neweggbusiness.com instead heheh.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Wednesday September 13, @07:03PM
As to your question, I haven't bought from Newegg in the last year but I have had pretty good experiences with it. Rather than searching on their site, I would check SlickDeals [slickdeals.net] first.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday September 13, @07:14PM
Microcenter's price is competitive with all the online shops, or better when on sale. If there is one near you, you can go and pick it up right away. Also, if you run into defective units, replacement is quick and easy.
(Score: 3, Funny) by bob_super on Wednesday September 13, @06:41PM
- Apple releases Crystal Hard Drive, $5000/GB
- Audiophiles fight for a decade to know whether those glass drives enable better sound quality
- Geeks try to make actual music by shaving the drive platters and moistening the drive heads
- web commenters finally try to find a replacement for "spinning rust", despite Al having been the material for all those years.
- Pedants and trolls still argue that the old tech was Aluminium anyway!
(Score: 2) by fnj on Wednesday September 13, @07:02PM (2 children)
So fucking what? Yawn. We don't need a 1.5x improvement in density. We need 10x or 100x. Wake me up when you come up with something worth more than a picosecond flicker of mild interest.
And can you IMAGINE how freakin fragile this thing full of glass would be?
(Score: 2) by takyon on Wednesday September 13, @07:05PM
Never ever ever ever ever ever ever shake a baby.
Or a hard drive?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday September 13, @07:39PM
Um, you realize the 2.5 HDD in your laptop has glass platters, right?
