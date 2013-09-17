from the tragic-events dept.
Federal investigators announced Tuesday that the design of Tesla's semiautonomous driving system allowed the driver of a Tesla Model S in a fatal 2016 crash with a semi-truck to rely too heavily on the car's automation.
"Tesla allowed the driver to use the system outside of the environment for which it was designed," said National Transportation Safety Board Chairman Robert Sumwalt. "The system gave far too much leeway to the driver to divert his attention."
The board's report declares the primary probable cause of the collision as the truck driver's failure to yield, as well as the Tesla driver's overreliance on his car's automation — or Autopilot, as Tesla calls the system. Tesla's system design was declared a contributing factor.
[...] A Tesla spokesperson provided a statement to ABC News that read, "We appreciate the NTSB's analysis of last year's tragic accident, and we will evaluate their recommendations as we continue to evolve our technology. We will also continue to be extremely clear with current and potential customers that Autopilot is not a fully self-driving technology and drivers need to remain attentive at all times."
According to The Associated Press, members of Brown's family said on Monday that they do not blame the car or the Autopilot system for his death.
A National Highway Traffic Safety Administration report on the crash can be found here. The NTSB has yet not published its full report; a synopsis of it can be found here.
(Score: 3, Funny) by takyon on Wednesday September 13, @08:12PM (1 child)
The semi-autonomous system is only semi-culpable.
[SIG] 04/14/2017: Soylent Upgrade v13 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by frojack on Wednesday September 13, @09:06PM
And apparently headlines are only semi believable as well.
Two humans fucked up.
Tesla gets the blame in the headlines.
Driver ignored or silenced the warnings, 7 times according to some reports.
Per NHTSA Report.
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
(Score: 3, Informative) by Revek on Wednesday September 13, @08:15PM (3 children)
No, anyone who blames the system for the driver who didn't use it correctly is a full time idiot.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by n1 on Wednesday September 13, @08:36PM (2 children)
I agree with your sentiment, but Tesla and Musk have been very keen to promote Autopilot capabilities beyond what is really appropriate, in my opinion.
When this crash happened, Tesla website was promoting autopilot as 'automatic steering, speed, lane changing and parking'
Around the same time elsewhere...
More recently Elon musk boasted [thestreet.com] on Twitter about watching the eclipse through the glass roof on a Model S whilst using Autopilot.
Musk told reporters that the Model S was “probably better than humans at this point in highway driving”. Before the updated autopilot was released, he said that the car was “almost able to go [between San Francisco and Seattle] without touching the controls at all”.
Talulah Riley, Musk’s [ex]wife, shared and deleted an Instagram video of herself driving on the highway between Los Angeles and San Diego without holding the wheel. [theguardian.com]
This PR vs Terms & Conditions gets worse when theres the ever present promotion of next week your car could get an update that makes autopilot even better/worse than it was and the intended use of the system changes while you sleep.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Wednesday September 13, @09:02PM (1 child)
Yep. Autopilot may indeed be better than some humans at highway driving. But that doesn't make it a replacement for paying attention to the road and keeping your hand on the steering wheel while the driver is sending tweets.
(Score: 2) by frojack on Wednesday September 13, @09:22PM
The Straight Crossing Path (see page 3 of NHTSA report [nhtsa.gov] such as a car running a red light is almost impossible for any autonomous driving software to detect, especially if includes multiple lines of stopped traffic, or trees, or similar sight line issues. The crossing car is in the sight lines of the sensors for far too short a time period.
No autopilot system on the road has been certified for this, even though BMW and Tesla and Volvo offer autopilot systems.
Which makes it hard to believe that fully autonomous driverless cars are going to fare well in this situation either.
People need only watch a few russian dash cam videos on YouTube to see just how frequently this happens.
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by crafoo on Wednesday September 13, @09:01PM
Until they take away the steering, throttle, and brake controls the driver is responsible for the safe operation of the vehicle.
This is a case of a marketing department being directly liable for misinformation that lead to a death.
(Score: 2) by Virindi on Wednesday September 13, @09:05PM
As has been said before, they are sending mixed messages. Out of one side of their mouth, they load up the user with disclaimers and their PR team carefully crafts statements about how it is very important to always pay attention. But then out of the other side, they name the feature "Autopilot"* and then the marketing team produces a bunch of hype about how it is so advanced and it is going to be fully autonomous really soon now.
It might be different if the company was speaking with one voice. But this way, they are just being slimy.
*As has been said before by others, yes I know that airline pilots have to pay attention when autopilot is enabled. But this is about public perception of the term, not reality.
