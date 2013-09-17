from the better-ask-Betteridge dept.
It is the height of a highly destructive hurricane season in the United States. The devastation of Harvey in Texas and Louisiana caused nearly 300,000 customers to lose electricity service, and Hurricane Irma has cut service to millions of people. Soon, winter storms will bring wind and snow to much of the country.
Anxious people everywhere worry about the impact these storms might have on their safety, comfort and convenience. Will they disrupt my commute to work? My children's ride to school? My electricity service?
When it comes to electricity, people turn their attention to the power lines overhead and wonder if their electricity service might be more secure if those lines were buried underground. But having studied this question for utilities and regulators, I can say the answer is not that straightforward. Burying power lines, also called undergrounding, is expensive, requires the involvement of many stakeholders and might not solve the problem at all.
Would burying power lines render them more weather-proof?
(Score: 1, Disagree) by The Mighty Buzzard on Thursday September 14, @12:40AM (4 children)
It's a noob-assed question. Yes, it can make them slightly more weatherproof. It also makes them take a whopping hell of a lot longer to repair when they do have issues. It's not a viable solution.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by c0lo on Thursday September 14, @01:15AM
And yours is a noob-assed answer.
E.g. for a starter, pray tell, how much that "whopping hell of a lot longer" actually is, how frequent they actually need repairs and at what cost? Then compare the repairing cost of utility and the incurred cost of the consumers.
Hint: the TFA show they did model such things. You may dispute their assumption and modelling if you like, but I doubt you have the right to dismiss their study with the "It so obvious it doesn't worth discussing" handwave.
(Score: 5, Informative) by Geezer on Thursday September 14, @01:24AM
Depends on the issues. If the underground lines are in carlon raceway, it's easier to pull new cable through pipe than string overhead. If its direct-burial cable, not so much.
Even if there's a break in the conduit, it's easy to find with modern methods.
Most new sub-divisions in Virginia require undergrounding, both to avoid tree trimming and general aesthetic reasons. With the transformers on unobtrusive above-ground pads, they're easier to service than pigs on a pole.
I worked on the runway & taxiway lighting at NAS Alameda after the '89 quake, and even with numerous conduit breaks we had the field up by sunset to support MH-53E helo ops to assist in emergency response.
(Score: 3, Informative) by bob_super on Thursday September 14, @01:31AM
Not sure who gave you a Flamebait, so I corrected with a disagree...
Buried power lines are everywhere in the civilized world. Yep, they're more expensive, but servicing isn't dramatically slow in my experience.
And compared to the US's ugly overhead ratsnests, the European back alleys let you focus on the ugly stuff you're about to step on.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 14, @01:47AM
From the land of lighting Florida...
In the air. Trees and winds are an issue. Lighting thought not as much since a ground wire is run above the power lines.
In the ground. Trees pulled out below ground rips the lines up. But not as often. Bury power lines... study was done and found that will hit it every time. Because wife helps guide better electron flow, a better target. But they still bury them and place lighting arresters on all houses mains.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 14, @12:45AM (2 children)
My father was an Ee. He said buried power lines are very inefficient
(Score: 4, Informative) by c0lo on Thursday September 14, @01:30AM (1 child)
At 100kV+ yes. At 10kV-, less of a problem. Where I live (suburbian Melbourne) there are no aerial power lines after the township transformer point.
The DC high voltage (that would mitigate the losses in AC HV) is a matter that should be considered within today's technological capabilities (which didn't exist when the current power grid was set up) - extinguishing the arcs and switching are the major problems there.
(Score: 4, Informative) by PartTimeZombie on Thursday September 14, @01:36AM
Where I live (suburban Auckland), we have the same thing, probably modelled on the suburban Melbourne setup, because NZ electrickery is the same as Australia, for obvious reasons
Lines were put underground starting if memory serves about 20 years ago.
As far as I can tell it works really well and certainly looks a lot better.
(Score: 5, Informative) by Virindi on Thursday September 14, @12:50AM
It would be nice. I live in a place where the power goes out on average once every two weeks (running average for 2017 year to date). It is at best very annoying, and my line pretty much surely costs the power company more than the revenue it generates.
The county and the electric utility, maybe 10 years back, did a study about rerunning all the lines underground. The resulting cost estimate was enormous and completely infeasible. We're talking hundreds of millions of dollars for an urban county that at the time had 200k residents (and a very high population density, at the time I believe the most densely populated unincorporated county in the country). Basically the best case scenario in terms of converting single family homes to underground.
The more reasonable answer to my problem is the intermediate solution. In the old days, up until the early 2000s, the electric utility used to trim the trees around the power lines yearly. Since 2000, they have trimmed them exactly once. Some management type decided it was cheaper for them to just let my electricity get knocked out than to do proper maintenance, the same maintenance that had been done since the lines were installed in the 1930s and 1940s.
As the result of saving on that maintenance, now they are replacing the entire line every month or two. Every two weeks the transformer explodes, which can't be cheap either. And I don't think linesmen drive out to replace stuff for free.
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 14, @12:52AM (2 children)
We should go wireless... Problem solved
(Score: 3, Insightful) by takyon on Thursday September 14, @12:57AM
http://theoatmeal.com/comics/tesla [theoatmeal.com]
(Score: 3, Insightful) by c0lo on Thursday September 14, @01:23AM
Lacking that, I would go with as short wires as possible. E.g.:
1. from my solar panel to the home battery (expensive now, early adopters and whatnot, but progress has been fast in the last decade); or
2. from the suburb block's/city skyscrapper's own compact fusion reactor to the consumer [wikipedia.org] (I suspect the "perpetual 10 years to commercial availability" applies)
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 14, @12:56AM
and treat it like a common carrier
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 14, @01:17AM (1 child)
In Kanata, Ontario, almost all of the local power distribution lines are fully buried (between buildings and the substations). There are very few utility poles and the only power lines you see are the big long-haul ones.
15-20 years ago power outages in Kanata were a fact of life, at least once a week. No idea if that had anything to do with the lines being buried. Not anymore though, these days the electricity service is very reliable. So it's certainly possible to make buried lines work.
We are too far inland for crazy hurricane winds. That would probably take out the main distribution lines, but that's probably somewhat less to work to repair than if thousands of utility poles are knocked out.
(Score: 1) by Skwearl on Thursday September 14, @01:48AM
Hurricane winds will not knock down those main distribution lines. I live in Northern BC, under the trade winds. 100 km/h winds are a monthly occurence. We have main lines running down from our dams, and windmills to service vancouver, washington state, and california. If those bad boys went down, it would be front page news.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 14, @01:54AM
Yes! Let's start in California.
