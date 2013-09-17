from the living-off-the-grid dept.
On March 13th, 1989 a surge of energy from the sun, from a "coronal mass ejection", had a startling impact on Canada. Within 92 seconds, the resulting geomagnetic storm took down Quebec's electricity grid for nine hours. It could have been worse. On July 23rd 2012 particles from a much larger solar ejection blew across the orbital path of Earth, missing it by days. Had it hit America, the resulting geomagnetic storm would have destroyed perhaps a quarter of high-voltage transformers, according to Storm Analysis Consultants in Duluth, Minnesota. Future geomagnetic storms are inevitable.
And that is not the only threat to the grid. A transformer-wrecking electromagnetic pulse (EMP) would be produced by a nuclear bomb, designed to maximise its yield of gamma rays, if detonated high up, be it tethered to a big cluster of weather balloons or carried on a satellite or missile.
[...] After the surge, telecom switches and internet routers are dead. Air-traffic control is down. Within a day, some shoppers in supermarkets turn to looting (many, unable to use credit and debit cards, cannot pay even if they wanted to). After two days, market shelves are bare. On the third day, backup diesel generators begin to sputter out. Though fuel cannot be pumped, siphoning from vehicles, authorised by martial law, keeps most prisons, police stations and hospitals running for another week.
[...] Yet not much is being done. Barack Obama ordered EMP protection for White House systems, but FERC, the utilities regulator, has not required EMP-proofing. Nor has the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) pushed for a solution or even included EMP in official planning scenarios. (The Pentagon should handle that, DHS officials say; the Pentagon notes that civilian infrastructure is the DHS's responsibility.) As for exactly what safeguards are or are not needed, the utilities themselves are best equipped to decide, says Brandon Wales, the DHS's head of infrastructure analysis.
But the utilities' industry group, the North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC), argues that, because EMP is a matter of national security, it is the government's job. NERC may anyway be in no rush. It took a decade to devise a vegetation-management plan after, in 2003, an Ohio power line sagged into branches and cut power to 50m north-easterners at a cost of roughly $6bn. NERC has repeatedly and successfully lobbied Congress to prevent legislation that would require EMP-proofing. That is something America, and the world, could one day regret.
Is a widespread blackout the end of the world?
(Score: 3, Interesting) by ledow on Thursday September 14, @08:48AM (1 child)
How do you EMP-proof a nationwide electrical grid?
I think it would cost more than the grid itself. A power line on a branch cost you $6bn, how much do you think revamping every piece of equipment that deals with provider grid-power, around the entire country, to protect against a nuclear-level EMP attack would cost?
The reason EMP is so devastating is that though it's a small local effect, you would need to guard against it EVERYWHERE. You'd pay more to defend against it than your enemy could ever cause in disruption.
You EMP-proof critical systems, sure, but in this case not every single power-station, substation, etc. is a critical system. The grid as a whole might be but that's far too expensive to EMP, and couldn't be taken down by just one EMP attack (inverse square law) that didn't just destroy the entire country anyway.
To be honest, I think the attitude is: If you attacked someone like that, it's war. And all the instruments of war to retaliate would be protected. Your local shop having power is then the least of your worries for a LONG time after that.
If it occurs by natural disaster... sure... that's bad. And there's almost nothing you can do to defend against that scale of incident anyway. And you would hope that others would come to help if it came to it.
The utilities are right here: They can't afford to defend against it and it's not their problem. The military are right here: It's not their problem, and their systems are probably EMP-proof where necessary. The article, though, is very wrong in thinking that you should just spend billions in case it happens, so that you don't have to go a few days without power. We spent longer without power in the 1970's voluntarily.
All the air-traffic control nonsense? That can run on manual for a long time, because that's what happens when it goes down today, whether that's Windows Update or an EMP attack. A bit of disruption, some emergency radio kit, and you're back in business.
Internet routers? Private commercial gear. You gonna EMP every datacentre it passes through when everybody's home kit is totalled anyway?
Telecoms? Mostly based on those same Internet routers nowadays.
Looting, fuel pumps, etc... just what happens when there's a hurricane, let alone a nationwide-EMP attack. It rarely turns into anything serious in any country with an operational military.
Let's spend hundreds of billions to give ourselves a national tin-foil hat so we can get on the net in case someone detonates a nuclear bomb above the US. That's not really a sensible priority.
And EMP from natural events are not limited to any one country, are pretty much undefendable for the same reasons, fleeting, and low-level.
The president being able to order a counter-strike in the case of an EMP - as the line about EMP protection for the White House implies - is a very different case to "nobody should be without power for a day anywhere in the country if it happens".
(Score: 2) by ledow on Thursday September 14, @08:56AM
P.S. I just thought: Air traffic control: I'd be more worried about the planes themselves. Pretty sure they'd come down hard and fast in the case of an EMP attack and then taking off again won't really be an issue even if you did land properly. Pretty sure it'd just be an immediate grounding of all aircraft until they've been checked.
(Score: 2) by gallondr00nk on Thursday September 14, @09:08AM
The world will continue anyway unabated. So will humanity, even if a lot of us die. Humanity has survived without electricity before and will do so again. It won't be comfortable or easy for the majority, but then, it never has been.
You can't prevent every possible black swan event. That's kind of the power of it. To quote William Burroughs, "we are all in danger at all times, since our death exists". Perhaps we simply have to accept that cataclysm is possible, even if it isn't probable.
