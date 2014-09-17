According to a leaked law proposal, which has been obtained by the Swedish Internet provider Bahnhof, the Swedish government is doubling down on the court-banned and hated data retention surveillance. As a Western first, they're also planning to introduce VPN surveillance, taking a page out of Russia's and China's oppression playbooks, and are mandating that the Internet be built not to optimize speed and throughput, but to optimize governmental surveillance.

takyon: A Privacy International report has found that 21 EU member states (including Sweden) have data retention legislation that may not comply with Court of Justice of the European Union judgments. Also at TechCrunch.