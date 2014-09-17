17/09/14/0149219 story
posted by takyon on Thursday September 14, @11:11AM
According to a leaked law proposal, which has been obtained by the Swedish Internet provider Bahnhof, the Swedish government is doubling down on the court-banned and hated data retention surveillance. As a Western first, they're also planning to introduce VPN surveillance, taking a page out of Russia's and China's oppression playbooks, and are mandating that the Internet be built not to optimize speed and throughput, but to optimize governmental surveillance.
takyon: A Privacy International report has found that 21 EU member states (including Sweden) have data retention legislation that may not comply with Court of Justice of the European Union judgments. Also at TechCrunch.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 14, @11:47AM
mullvad is one of the best vpns out there and they're going to get fucked if this becomes law.
(Score: 3, Funny) by pkrasimirov on Thursday September 14, @11:49AM
They must think "If it is us spying then it is a good thing. We're the good guys so it's ok". And that's ok until they really are the good guys, which is an assumption only. Then voting comes, other guys take their place and suddenly it's not so cool anymore. Arrogant ignorance at work.
