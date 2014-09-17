from the sniff-sniff-I-have-a-very-bad-code dept.
Speaking at the Noisebridge hackerspace Tuesday evening, Chelsea Manning implored a crowd of makers, nerds, and developers to be ethical coders.
"As a coder, I know that you can build a system and it works, but you're thinking about the immediate result, you're not thinking about that this particular code could be misused, or it could be used in a different manner," she said, as part of a conversation with Noisebridge co-founder Mitch Altman.
Altman began the conversation by asking about artificial intelligence and underscoring some of the risks in that field.
"We're now using huge datasets with all kinds of personal data, that we don't even know what information we're putting out there and what it's getting collected for," Manning said. "Our AI systems are getting better and better and better, and we don't know what the social consequences of that are. The code that we write, the bias that you see in some of the systems that you see, we don't know if we're causing feedback loops with those kinds of bias."
[...] "The tools that you make for marketing can also be used to kill people," Manning continued. "We have an obligation to think of the tools that we're making and how we're using them and not just churn out code for whatever reason. You want to think about how your end-user could misuse your code."
Guns don't kill people, code kills people.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by pkrasimirov on Thursday September 14, @12:54PM (1 child)
> You want to think about how your end-user could misuse your code.
And data, don't forget your personal data. Agent without data is futile but feed the machine and it will know you better than you know yourself.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Thursday September 14, @01:06PM
Code doesn't kill people, data kills people.
A good time (as any) to recall the data poisoning attack [google.com] and generate as much "noise" as possible.
A new sciency buzzword: adversial machine learning [wikipedia.org] - in brief, skew the noise you are generating, optimally skew it if possible.
(Score: 2) by ledow on Thursday September 14, @01:18PM (3 children)
No problem.
So all that GPL code installed in billions of device is now somehow responsible for mass packet inspection, filtering, tabulation, reporting, etc. ?
You can take this to ridiculous extremes. And all it will do is make people be deliberately kept in the dark about what the actual end product is of what they writing (if they aren't already).
Or you can blame the people who deployed even the most basic of tools that do have innocent purposes (a radio, a PC, a piece of software, a telephone, a network sniffer, whatever) with specific malicious intent and often contrary to the laws they are supposed to follow.
It's like blaming a parts manufacturer for the Volkwagen pollution scandal, "because they should have known their parts could be misprogrammed to make them polluting".
The wrong is not on the part of the people making parts that COULD be misused, but those whose intent is to set out to misuse them. Sometimes there's a tiny overlap and one person knows what they are making and what it will be used for, but if they don't like that they shouldn't be working in that kind of environment anyway, will be overruled, and someone else brought in to do the same job.
Rather than blame people who write software, blame people who break laws and breach moral codes. It's the law-breaking / moral-breaching that matters, whether you write the software, control those people who do, or just say "Do this" to a random flunkey.
(Score: 2) by Grishnakh on Thursday September 14, @01:35PM (1 child)
Oh please. I only read TFS, not TFA, but it seems pretty obvious that she's not criticizing people who write code that is totally neutral (like the Linux kernel for instance) and can be used either for good or bad. Someone writing a networking device driver for the kernel has no control over whether it's used for something innocuous, or for a device used for something nefarious; that's several layers above the network driver. The driver just passes packets around and has no visibility into them. Clearly, the blame goes to people writing, for instance, evil tracking code on websites that's used to invade peoples' privacy. There's countless engineers at Google and Facebook now working *directly* on code that is plainly and actively harmful to peoples' privacy. Those are the people she's addressing.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 14, @01:50PM
The use of the word "blame" is usually applied by persons looking at a problem in a subjective rather than objective way. Which is to say if you code, you suck at it.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 14, @01:45PM
"So all that GPL code installed in billions of device is now somehow responsible for mass packet inspection, filtering, tabulation,"
If you consider all of the propaganda coming out of Hollywood (Ahh! Da hackers are going to take down dee grids! Oh Noooz!) then certainly there is a large percentage of the population that thinks this way. Vectoring hate at I.T professionals is big business in the U.S.. Much like printing anti-semitic propaganda was profitable in Germany in 1939.
Computer code and legislative code at this point are not significantly distinguishable or separable. Programmers are the new lawyers, and we are going to get our asses chapped if we don't clue into that fact PDQ.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Grishnakh on Thursday September 14, @01:29PM (1 child)
I admire her optimism, but the reality is that if you're a programmer or engineer in the US, it's extremely unlikely you're going to be doing anything that's a positive for humanity unless you give up that profession and switch to some entirely different profession like medicine. Most stuff that's a net positive for humanity (like, oh, designing a better laundry machine, or a smartphone, and other consumer devices that make life easier) is now done in Asia, so what's left here in the US is now either defense work (a gigantic jobs program for engineers), or some bullshit work like some stupid cloud startup, or working for a company that gets most of the revenue from advertising. How many coders in the US work on web coding, where they spend their days figuring out how to load site visitors' browsers down with megabytes and megabytes of needless Javascript code, mostly for tracking and advertising purposes, so that just reading one little webpage with a few paragraphs of text now requires 10MB to download?
People wonder why STEM can't attract many women; maybe this is part of the problem. STEM isn't a worthy, humanity-improving profession in the US the way something like medicine is, it's just a soulless way to make money. You might as well go into law; at least there there's a better chance of helping someone who deserves it (defending wrongfully accused people, and suing companies for hurting consumers come to mind), and you'll get paid more for it too, and you'll actually get your own office with some privacy instead of a noisy open-plan environment with grown men acting like teenagers with foam dart guns and sexually harassing you.
(Score: 2) by bradley13 on Thursday September 14, @01:44PM
Grishnakh Maybe a petty point, but you're mixing STEM with IT. STEM includes *all* technical and scientific fields, *including* medicine.
Anyway, for IT: There is still plenty of good work to be done, and good work happening. It's just not the sexy stuff that attracts Silicon Valley VCs. Helping companies manage their businesses better, whether by setting up their PCs or writing them useful business software. Old hat, but still needed by millions of companies from small to large. Those same companies need an online presence, which also needs to be secured.
Heck, the entire IoT world has massive potential to make people's lives better, if only we can figure how to make it secure, and to keep the marketeers from sticking their noses into people's private lives.
That said, you're right that too large a percentage of IT jobs - especially in the really visible companies - is currently evil. Most online advertising, marketing and big-data analysis could disappear overnight, and no one (except the newly unemployed) would shed a tear.
Everyone is somebody else's weirdo.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 14, @01:34PM
I adapted the Creative Commons Share Alike license a while back. It addresses this issue somewhat for FOSS developers. Feel free to take a look at it. [folkcamper.com]
Any comments appreciated.
Thanks!
JMA
