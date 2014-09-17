17/09/14/0321232 story
The Free Software Foundation Europe (FSFE) is now running a campaign to require that publicly financed software developed for the public sector be made publicly available under a Free and Open Source Software licence. The reason being that if it is public money, the code should be public as well. General benefits include overall tax savings, increased collaboration, public service, and fostering innovation. Money is currently being wasted on code that cannot be modified or even studied, let alone redistributed. Code paid for by the people should be available to the people!
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Thursday September 14, @04:11PM
(Score: 3, Insightful) by crafoo on Thursday September 14, @04:23PM
It's odd that this wasn't the default position. It seems obvious. It's indicative of the balance of power of all decisions I guess.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by fustakrakich on Thursday September 14, @04:25PM
Can we apply the same to hardware?
This (the 1st comment) convinced me to sign up [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Thursday September 14, @04:29PM (2 children)
What we have today, runs effectively like this:
"We make the laws, and we license businesses to operate for the benefit of society and the country, as well as for the benefit of government. But, we will also create laws that allow some select few businesses to butt-rape the citizenry for profit."
I know it's contrary to capitalistic dogma, but, corporations exist to benefit mankind. Mankind doesn't exist to benefit corporations. When do we pull our collective head out of our ass, and put business in it's proper place?
Oh, wait, stupid question. Military industrial complex and all - few senators or congress critters are unwilling to prostitute themselves to big business. Especially if the act of prostitution brings even more business to the congress critter's home district.
(Score: 2) by requerdanos on Thursday September 14, @04:42PM (1 child)
The fact that a contingent of our supporters habitually does things like equate injustice in the form of proprietary software with injustice in the form of rape is one of the reasons that our issues are not taken seriously by many.
I assure the reader and the world at large that even though these people agree with our views, we do not agree with theirs.
Injustice delivered by software that subjugates others in the realm of data processing is bad because it is bad in and of itself, not because it resembles unspeakable crimes against the physical and emotional being of others (it doesn't).
All the two things have in common is that on the good-bad spectrum, they are on the "Bad" end.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 14, @04:48PM
Your right of course, it should be called by it's correct name FASCISM
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 14, @04:41PM
How about all software used in the public sector or used to collect information on people(private company or pubic institution) be open source, how about all algorithms used to determine credit worthiness, housing eligibility or any of the other critical things all of this data is supposed to make easier and more fair be open source? that MIGHT be a good BEGINNING
