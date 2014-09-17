Stories
How the Cassini Mission Led a 'Paradigm Shift' in Search for Alien Life

Phoenix666 writes:

The hunt for habitable (and already inhabited) worlds has largely focused on a "Goldilocks zone" around a star, where it's neither too hot nor too cold for liquid water to exist. But astrobiologists have begun to broaden their search – thanks to discoveries by NASA's Cassini orbiter.

Saturn sits too far from the sun for its rays to melt ice, and yet Cassini discovered that one of the planet's moons, Enceladus, has a vast ocean sloshing beneath its icy crust. Instead of sunlight, tidal forces keep Enceladus's ocean warm. The gravity of Saturn pulls at Enceladus's core, driving thermal processes that create a new Goldilocks zone inside the moon itself.

"It's definitely been a paradigm shift in where you might find life," says Cassini project scientist Linda Spilker.

Still, it takes a lot more than water to make a place habitable. But here, too, Enceladus delivers. Icy geysers fueled by Enceladus's ocean shoot out from cracks in the moon's surface, allowing the Cassini spacecraft to sample them directly during flybys. What it found is that Enceladus has almost everything required for life as we know it: a source of energy, a source of carbon, and salts and minerals.

Thank goodness for Cassini, after that whole thing about being banned from Europa.

  • (Score: 2) by bob_super on Thursday September 14, @05:52PM (1 child)

    by bob_super (1357) on Thursday September 14, @05:52PM (#567964)

    > Enceladus has almost everything required for life as we know it: a source of energy, a source of carbon, and salts and minerals

    And no humans? as soon as it gets broadband (at EU prices), I'm moving there.
    That view...

  • (Score: 2) by donkeyhotay on Thursday September 14, @06:16PM

    by donkeyhotay (2540) on Thursday September 14, @06:16PM (#567983)

    I think the sentence, "contains the ingredients for life as we know it" is practically meaningless.

    My kitchen, with its pantry and refrigerator contain all the ingredients for a cake. Yet every night when I return home, I find that no cake has appeared. :-)

