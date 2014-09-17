from the how-many-hours-@-$15 dept.
Submitted via IRC for AndyTheAbsurd
The kitchen assistant, known as 'Flippy', was designed by a startup called Miso Robotics which specializes in "technology that assists and empowers chefs to make food consistently and perfectly, at prices everyone can afford."
[...] Flippy uses feedback-loops that reinforce its good behavior so it gets better with each flip of the burger. Unlike an assembly line robot that needs to have everything positioned in an exact ordered pattern, Flippy's machine learning algorithms allow it to pick uncooked burgers from a stack or flip those already on the grill. Hardware like cameras helps Flippy see and navigate its surroundings while sensors inform the robot when a burger is ready or still raw. Meanwhile, an integrated system that sends orders from the counter back to the kitchen informs Flippy just how many raw burgers it should be prepping.
Source: http://www.zmescience.com/science/news-science/burger-robot-flipping-meat-0432432/
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 14, @02:25PM (2 children)
Food-like product, life-like employees.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 14, @03:03PM (1 child)
So your saying there is a market for real doll to expand into
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by Geezer on Thursday September 14, @03:09PM
Yes, edible self-cooking dolls, to feed the Hannibal Lecter in all of us.
Scruting the inscrutable for over 60 years.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Thexalon on Thursday September 14, @02:33PM (4 children)
If these things work on an experimental basis, then I can guarantee you that McDonald's, Burger King, etc will be investing heavily in them and firing thousands of burger-flippers all over the US.
If you act on pie in the sky, you're likely to get pie in the face.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 14, @02:39PM
Ya, kind of the point.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 14, @02:54PM (2 children)
True. Here I was hoping for the creepy robot overlord speaking over the headset version of Burger G.
But that's fine. I, for one, also welcome our burger flipping robot overlords!
The sociologically interesting thing about all this is that when you order a burger and there isn't one ready to serve you (smoked on grill they called it when I worked fast food), now there isn't somebody at the grill for you to question their education, intelligence, sexual prowess, complexion, or dedication to the art of cooking a burger.
Humans are a hierarchical, social animal. A human requires somebody else to dominate and denigrate in order to feel good about himself. To go straight to the extreme, the homeless will always be with humanity, because they provide the rest of humanity with something they need: social domination.
Normally when it's a young person who is being socially dominated, we call it “hazing,” in recognition of its temporary nature. The young person will begin to climb the social hierarchy so that one day when he wants a burger and it may take an additional two or three minutes for one to cook well enough to serve, he will then be able to socially dominate the person at the grill.
Burger flipping robots flatten this social hierarchy. That's the real danger of automation.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 14, @03:06PM
Well except for all the new homeless people, yes it flattens the social hierarchy but not in a good way
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 1) by pTamok on Thursday September 14, @03:31PM
A human requires somebody else to dominate and denigrate in order to feel good about himself. [Citation needed]
Perhaps some people feel they need that. I'd say such people need treatment.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by BananaPhone on Thursday September 14, @03:02PM (1 child)
Won't somebody save Flippy's eyesight?
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by looorg on Thursday September 14, @03:07PM
I'm sure they'll have to invent some kind of degreaser-bot, or install some kind of grease windshield wiper blades in front of the lens, that will keep Flippy's camera lenses operating at peek flipping capacity.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by Geezer on Thursday September 14, @03:07PM
What on earth makes you think modern assembly processes do not include active feedback and response loops, including digitalized sensors and smarter-than-just-PID loops for decision making?
Scruting the inscrutable for over 60 years.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by martyb on Thursday September 14, @03:12PM
There are errors of commission and errors of omission.
What I do not see is anything about how to clean the burger holder of accumulated burger 'droppings'. Cleaning the cameras of accumulated grease and smoke. Scraping/cleaning the grill.
Granted, that is something that a human could be trained to do, on occasion, instead of having a human working the grill all the time. Maybe what it does do is cost-effective... call me skeptical.
tl;dr the devil is in the details.
Wit is intellect, dancing.
Reply to This
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 14, @03:24PM
The places I worked there was no flipping. The meat went through a cooker on a metal conveyor belt / grate. Cooks a burger in 1 minute and you don't even have to catch it when it come out because it rolls off into a catcher. You just drop it in with tongs and grab it out fully cooked. Contact heat is better how?
Reply to This