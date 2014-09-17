from the when-the-chips-are-down dept.
President Trump has blocked Canyon Bridge Capital Partners LLC from acquiring Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, using the authority granted by the Exon–Florio Amendment. Lattice Semiconductor makes programmable logic devices including field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs):
President Trump on Wednesday blocked a China-backed investor from buying an American semiconductor maker over national security concerns, a rare move that could signal more aggressive scrutiny of China's deal-making ambitions. The deal for Lattice Semiconductor has provided a test of the president's economic and diplomatic relationship with China.
[...] The White House said on Wednesday that it prevented the acquisition of Lattice Semiconductor, in part because the United States government relies on the company's products. The integrity of the semiconductor industry, it said, was vital.
The White House also raised concerns over the buyer's close ties to Beijing. The investment group included China Venture Capital Fund Corporation, which is owned by state-backed entities, the White House said.
The decision could foretell trouble for other Chinese deals under review by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, a multiagency group that examines takeovers of American companies by foreign buyers and makes recommendations to the president. The group, which operates largely in secrecy, is also looking at the proposed purchase of MoneyGram International by Ant Financial, an affiliate of the Chinese technology giant Alibaba Group.
So he has no problem with US companies screwing over the little guy, but at least he tries to keep the crimes in the family?
Oh right, they aren't crimes. We updated our laws so that Corporations can do whatever they want. Legal like. Nothing to see here, please kill yourself once your productivity levels drop below average. It also helps with over population! Our new green initiative!
Holy crap, maybe Soylent Green was really a message from the future! Green washing will one day turn us into cannibals!!!
What the heck are you talking about?
Would you like to learn about my new silk-lined tinfoil ? It comes in Yellow and Brown hues.
Lattice sells a particular line of chips, which are very popular with people building for extreme environments. The US military and its suppliers would prefer to ensure that those chips, and the missiles and satellites they control, are free from outside interference.
Bonus: it probably saves US jobs.
