In a recent Reuters story http://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-banks-conference-jpmorgan/jpmorgans-dimon-says-bitcoin-is-a-fraud-idUSKCN1BN2KP, JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon threw a bomb at the emerging cryptocurrency.
In the story he states, "The currency isn't going to work. You can't have a business where people can invent a currency out of thin air and think that people who are buying it are really smart."
He goes on to compare Bitcoin to the 17th-century Dutch tulip bulb situation.
Is he right, or is he just shilling for the present system of imaginary-value fiat currencies?
[Separately, according to Bloomberg, Bitcoin has been on a five-day decline: Bitcoin Crashes After Chinese Exchange Says It Will Halt Trading. --Ed.].
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Friday September 15, @04:48AM
Where does its ability to purchase goods and services come from?
I've got a new kind of cryptocurrency, the MikeCoin. Each unit of MikeCoin is backed by a very special number. Here have a 3, now give me a gallon of gasoline.
At least with banknotes you can burn them on a cold night to stay warm.
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Friday September 15, @04:50AM
Or are they [sec.gov]...? And when are they bound to fail?
This (the 1st comment) convinced me to sign up [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday September 15, @04:59AM
First they ignore you.
Then they laugh at you.
Then they fight you.
Then you win.
