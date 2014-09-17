Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon Says Cryptocurrency a Fraud, Bound to Fail

posted by martyb on Friday September 15, @04:27AM   Printer-friendly
from the check-back-in-ten-years dept.
Business

Geezer writes:

In a recent Reuters story http://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-banks-conference-jpmorgan/jpmorgans-dimon-says-bitcoin-is-a-fraud-idUSKCN1BN2KP, JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon threw a bomb at the emerging cryptocurrency.

In the story he states, "The currency isn't going to work. You can't have a business where people can invent a currency out of thin air and think that people who are buying it are really smart."

He goes on to compare Bitcoin to the 17th-century Dutch tulip bulb situation.

Is he right, or is he just shilling for the present system of imaginary-value fiat currencies?

[Separately, according to Bloomberg, Bitcoin has been on a five-day decline: Bitcoin Crashes After Chinese Exchange Says It Will Halt Trading. --Ed.].

Original Submission


«  On the Equifax Data Breach
JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon Says Cryptocurrency a Fraud, Bound to Fail | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 3 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough

Reply to Article

Mark All as Read

Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)