from the you-can-be-a-shithead-too dept.
The $999 iPhone X costs more than many laptops. Among the changes in store is the ability to project face movements onto emoji.
Apple's new iPhone X will allow users to do something we never dared dream would be possible with a handheld device.
It lets you take control of the poo emoji with your own face.
That's right, the animated pile of excrement, which is among the most popular methods of communication for millennials, can be controlled with the tech giant's new Face ID feature.
The fine article has an example of animoji demonstrated at an Apple conference.
Check YouTube for an example of the Face2Face algorithm — published on Mar 17, 2016 — where real-time face movement is projected onto George W. Bush, Vladimir Putin, and Donald Trump.
(1)
(1)
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Friday September 15, @09:23AM
And... to control of the poo emoji with your own face, you need to pay $1k?
You nuts?
If controlling poo with your face is your kink, you can do it for free in the real world.
(Score: 2) by bradley13 on Friday September 15, @09:33AM
That said, the link to the YouTube video is impressive. Scary, but impressive. Essentially, this makes it easy to distort any video. Just as a minor-but-obvious example: imagine the potential for political campaigns. Facial expressions say more than we know. Add a frown, maybe a smirk, and alter the entire impact of a sentence.
Everyone is somebody else's weirdo.
