from the mucha-moolah dept.
The U.S. national debt reached $20 trillion for the first time ever last Friday after President Trump signed a bipartisan bill temporarily raising the nation's debt limit for three months.
While at Camp David, Mr. Trump, with the stroke of his presidential pen, increased the statutory debt last Friday by approximately $318 billion, according to the Treasury Department. Before the bill's completion, the U.S. debt was sitting around $19.84 trillion.
The legislation allowed the Treasury Department to start borrowing again immediately after several months of using "extraordinary measures" to avoid a financial default. The bill passed last Thursday 80-17 in the Senate and in the House 316-90 on Friday. Around $15 billion in emergency funding for Hurricane Harvey recovery efforts was attached to the borrowing measure.
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/national-debt-hits-historic-20-trillion-mark/
[That works out to just shy of $62,000 per American. --Ed.]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday September 15, @12:34PM
Seriously, who expects the US government to ever deliver on this?
Reply to This
(Score: 3, Funny) by Phoenix666 on Friday September 15, @12:35PM
"The currency isn't going to work. You can't have a business where people can invent a currency out of thin air and think that people who are buying it are really smart." --Jamie Dimon
Washington DC delenda est.
Reply to This