Angry Birds Maker Rovio Targets $1bn Valuation

posted by cmn32480 on Friday September 15, @04:23PM   Printer-friendly
from the don't-count-your-pissed-off-chickens dept.
Phoenix666 writes:

The mobile games developer behind Angry Birds expects to be worth about $1bn when it lists on the stock market.

Rovio has set a range for its share sale that would value the business at between 802m euros and 896m euros ($960m-$1.07bn; £710m-£795m).

The Finnish firm's boss, Kati Levoranta, said the listing would help the company expand further.

It is "more than just a gaming company", she said, with sales from film and merchandising as well.

The Finnish firm expects to list on the main part of the Helsinki Nasdaq on 3 October.

For the year to 30 June, Rovio reported revenues of 265.8m euros, of which 210.1m euros came from games and 55.7m euros from brand licensing.

"The mobile gaming market is expected to grow fast and Rovio has grown faster than the market in recent years," said Ms Levoranta.

"But Rovio is much more than just a gaming company. Angry Birds branded consumer products are already sold in some 120 counties and the first Angry Birds Movie, released in 2016, was an international box-office success.

Is it a good investment?

  • (Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Saturday September 16, @12:40AM

    by Ethanol-fueled (2792) Subscriber Badge on Saturday September 16, @12:40AM (#568767) Homepage Journal

    Yes, and fit too, [sanomacloud.net] if milf/gilfs are your thing.

     

  • (Score: 4, Insightful) by jmorris on Saturday September 16, @12:49AM (3 children)

    by jmorris (4844) Subscriber Badge <reversethis-{gro.uaeb} {ta} {sirromj}> on Saturday September 16, @12:49AM (#568770)

    Can't believe anyone is this dumb. Really can't believe people with enough money to raise a BILLION are, but alas.

    Rovio IS Angry Birds, go look at their website; They push three other titles, all obviously lame. Anyone thing the Angry Birds movie did well enough to kick off a string of sequels big enough to bring in hundreds of millions in licensing fees? This is the VC people cashing out by finding some suckers. They should have done this five years ago, apparently they bought their own hype and thought this thing was going to be a monster.

