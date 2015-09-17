17/09/15/2310253 story
After 13 years the Debian-Administration website will go read-only at the end of the month. Then later in the year it will transform it into a solely static-site so that the articles, weblogs, and associated comments are not lost - and they can be served via single server or two. Mostly this is happening due to lack of new content being added and folks posting more elsewhere.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday September 16, @04:06AM (2 children)
I have never heard of this site.
13 years is 2004, which means it probably wasn't historically important or used by early adopters.
What's the deal again?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday September 16, @04:24AM (1 child)
I've used fucking slackware since before that site was founded and I've never heard of it. Never ended up at any articles searching for linux info either. I mean look at this ish from its heyday?
https://debian-administration.org/article/13/Simple_review_of_GNOME [debian-administration.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday September 16, @04:36AM
I had never heard of it either. I won't miss it.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday September 16, @04:13AM (1 child)
Debian used to be the go-to Linux distro, especially when you needed a really stable Linux installation. But now that it uses systemd and Gnome 3, it's basically a clone of Fedora. The spark within its community is gone. Both the community and the distro have been neutered. Its best users now use the *BSDs or macOS instead. When I look at Debian, all I see is a corpse.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday September 16, @04:59AM
Best users? macOS is proprietary junk.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday September 16, @04:18AM
This just goes to show how fragile open source communities are. XFree86, Gnome, Firefox and Debian are projects that I think are now past their prime. They used to have vibrant communities. Now they are just ghosts.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday September 16, @04:23AM
Was Ian Murdock [wikipedia.org] the glue that held Debian together? Even if he may not have been involved as deeply with Debian as he once had been, once he passed away things never felt the same within the Debian community. A guiding light was taken away much too soon. Rest in peace, Ian.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday September 16, @04:31AM
The announcement says
10+ servers?! What the fuck?! Why the hell does a simple site like that need that many servers?! I can understand two or three for some redundancy, but 10+?! A couple of $5/month VPS instances would probably be more than sufficient for a site as basic as that one.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday September 16, @04:40AM
Linux has been shattered.
(Score: 2) by lx on Saturday September 16, @05:03AM
Life would be so much more peaceful.
Lucky Debian Administration.
