Google faces Antitrust suit filed by new social media company Gab.ai.
The legal action is the latest salvo in an escalating battle between right-leaning technologists and leaders against Silicon Valley giants such as Facebook and Google.
Gab alleges in the lawsuit that "Google deprives competitors, on a discriminatory basis, of access to the App Store, which an essential facility or resource."
"Google is the biggest threat to the free flow of information," Gab chief executive Andrew Torba said in a statement. "Gab started to fight against the big tech companies in the marketplace, and their monopolistic conduct has forced us to bring the fight to the courtroom."
Gab has published its court filing.
(Score: 2, Funny) by Ethanol-fueled on Saturday September 16, @01:37AM
What about this? [theverge.com]
I haven't used gab so I don't know about it, however, I think it's pretty weird how all these takedowns happen all at once, kinda like how everybody who backed Antifa literally turned against them overnight, as if all decisions were made by one entity (the Jews, as a possible example*) as a decree.
I read the dailystormer post about the dead protestor which was supposedly the cause of controversy. It was written in the usual humorous racist style associated with Tom Shelly, with puns and bad jokes, but I wouldn't call it "hateful" and definitely not as bad as some of the daily drivel you see on sites such as niggermania and chimpmania (referring to a Negro as "it" is when my stomach starts to turn).
* A probable example
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday September 16, @01:45AM (1 child)
Google executive Eric Schmidt worked for Hillary Clinton's campaign. Having the power of Google to influence people is a temptation that he can't resist.
At least a half dozen conservative web sites have an unusually low portion of their search referrals coming from Google. In other words, Google blacklists conservative web sites. When you search with Google, you are being denied to most relevant results in order to push an agenda. Sometimes those sites have what you seek, but it is hidden from you.
Eh, switch to duckduckgo maybe? Keep an eye on them too though.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Saturday September 16, @01:49AM
Duckduckgo sucks big, fat donkey balls for relevancy of results. I'll stick with Yandex. The Russians don't give a shit what I search for since they can do fuck all about it even if they did. And they give pretty fair quality results.
Save Ferris!
(Score: 3, Informative) by The Mighty Buzzard on Saturday September 16, @01:46AM
I used it for a bit but I'm not agreeing to an EULA to use a website. A website can put whatever they want in their ToS and give me the boot if they like but I'm not going to be contractually bound to a damned thing.
Save Ferris!
