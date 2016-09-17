from the getting-what-you-deserve dept.
Martin Shkreli has been jailed following a peculiar Facebook post:
Martin Shkreli, the former pharmaceutical executive who is awaiting sentencing for a fraud conviction, was sent to jail on Wednesday after a federal judge revoked his bail because he had offered $5,000 for a strand of Hillary Clinton's hair.
Mr. Shkreli, who was free on $5 million bail while he awaited sentencing, had made two Facebook posts offering cash to anyone who could "grab a hair" from Mrs. Clinton during her book tour.
At the hearing in Federal District Court in Brooklyn, Judge Kiyo A. Matsumoto said that Mr. Shkreli's post could be perceived as a true threat. "That is a solicitation to assault in exchange for money that is not protected by the First Amendment," she said.
(Score: 2) by Virindi on Saturday September 16, @10:50AM (1 child)
Wow, this guy is an idiot. It's a wonder he ever managed to make money in the first place.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday September 16, @11:10AM
He's clearly insane, like most American top CEO's. He just isn't as good at hiding it.
