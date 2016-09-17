from the dancing-ding-dong dept.
Adopting the format of a movie trailer, Kronoberg County's "The Test" video features a host of animated sex organs and a Hollywood-style voice-over. The narrator sets the scene by ominously informing the viewer:
"It all started as the perfect love story, a time of lust and trust, where each night is an adventure... but danger lurks between the sheets."
The County's head of public health and social development told The Local they were all thrilled when the advertising company that produced the video showed them it for the first time.
"We all thought it was really great and fun, but also informative and different. It's exciting, we really liked it," Annika Magnerot said.
The video can be found on Youtube.
Source: https://www.thelocal.se/20170914/video-animated-action-movie-genitals-spread-chlamydia-awareness-in-sweden
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday September 16, @01:08PM
I'd rather not feed the goog monster...
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday September 16, @01:14PM
Maybe Sweden wouldn't have such a problem with these diseases if they hadn't brought in so many "refugees" from some of the most horrid, terrible, unsanitary third-world hell-holes to have ever existed.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Saturday September 16, @01:29PM
No. As much as I would like all these "refugees" to fuck off and go home or be deported they are not to blame for the spread of Chlamydia or other STD:s. Not more then other people. That happened before them and will happen after them to. This kind of information campaigns have been going on for decades. It's nothing new. The only thing "new" here is how these things spread like STD:s online and other people or parts of the world get to see them. Previously each and every country was like their own little bubble and things outside of it just didn't matter all that much. Now everything is apparently news worthy and amusing for someone somewhere.
Having animated genitalia even made it into some kids show just a year or so ago. There was even a catchy little song or something like that. I guess that is how "progressive" we are -- cocks and cunts for the children!
It just doesn't have anything, or very little, to do with the "refugees". We can blame them for a lot of things but this quite probably isn't one of them. That is unless you have some kind of stats that say that refugees are far more likely to have STD and spread it around then some other average or normal citizen. Which I seriously doubt that you have or that they even exists.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday September 16, @01:59PM
The parent comment should be modded up. Anyone who follows Swedish news knows it isn't "trolling".
As reported by Swedish media [sverigesradio.se], there have been significant increases in a variety of serious crimes since 2015.
The second half of 2015 is when the illegal alien crisis started. Keep in mind that before then Sweden was one of the most peaceful, civilized, law-abiding nations on Earth. It's no coincidence that the spike in serious crimes started as soon as these illegal aliens arrived in Sweden.
As the news reports indicate, serious crime has gotten so out of hand that the Swedish police are now forced to prioritize murder and attempted murder cases over those of sexual molestation and rape.
Guess what spreads STDs? Infected third world illegal aliens engaging in unprotected sexual encounters with involuntary victims in Sweden.
STDs aren't a new problem, but they were very much under control in Sweden until recently. Native-born Swedes were well-educated in the proper use of condoms, abstinence, and sanitation.
But the introduction of infected illegal aliens who don't use protection, who subject others to forced sexual encounters, and who don't practice proper hygiene has disrupted all of this. Instead of dealing with the real problem, officials are making stupid videos.
