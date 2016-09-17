Adopting the format of a movie trailer, Kronoberg County's "The Test" video features a host of animated sex organs and a Hollywood-style voice-over. The narrator sets the scene by ominously informing the viewer:

"It all started as the perfect love story, a time of lust and trust, where each night is an adventure... but danger lurks between the sheets."

The County's head of public health and social development told The Local they were all thrilled when the advertising company that produced the video showed them it for the first time.

"We all thought it was really great and fun, but also informative and different. It's exciting, we really liked it," Annika Magnerot said.