Why Are There Still Nazis? These Eight Questions Can Help Explain.

posted by mrpg on Saturday September 16, @10:10PM
from the what-y'all-love-social-sciences dept.
Science

Phoenix666 writes:

It's 2017. Why are there still Nazis?

It's a question many observers are asking after hundreds of white supremacists, many displaying swastikas and Confederate battle flags and shouting racist, anti-Semitic, and anti-communist slogans, took to the streets of Charlottesville, Va., this weekend, provoking violence that claimed the life of one counter-protester and resulted in multiple injuries.

The continued existence of people who hold openly white supremacist ideologies more than seven decades after the fall of the Third Reich can be explained, in part, through a social theory developed in the early 1990s. Social dominance theory seeks to explain how hierarchy-enhancing ideologies do not just drive social inequality, but are also a result of it. It suggests that a single personality trait, called social dominance orientation (SDO), strongly predicts a person's political and social views, from foreign policy and criminal justice to civil rights and the environment. What's more, it offers insight into how ideologies such as racism, sexism, and xenophobia tend to arise from the unequal distribution of a society's resources.

"Social dominance theory provides a yardstick for measuring social and political ideologies," says Felicia Pratto, who developed the theory with fellow psychologist Jim Sidanius. "SDO is one way – not the only one – to try to figure out what those ideologies are 'about.'"

You too can take the Social Dominance Orientation quiz to determine your nazi quotient.

Original Submission


(1)

  by Entropy (4228) on Saturday September 16, @10:18PM (#569130)

    by Entropy (4228) on Saturday September 16, @10:18PM (#569130)

    How about because people are branding white people as Nazi's when they do something the black supremacists don't like? That's a pretty good way to create Nazi's.

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday September 16, @10:56PM (#569151)

      by Anonymous Coward on Saturday September 16, @10:56PM (#569151)

      AA was necessary in its time, but today, it benefits the society's upper crust who happens to be black, rather than the disadvantaged ones. And it breeds racial animosity - why doesn't kids from appalachian white trash background deserve a little help just like the inner-city black kids, rather than kids from well-off minority families?

      by Anonymous Coward on Saturday September 16, @11:11PM (#569162)

        by Anonymous Coward on Saturday September 16, @11:11PM (#569162)

        wat

        by Anonymous Coward on Saturday September 16, @11:14PM (#569165)

          by Anonymous Coward on Saturday September 16, @11:14PM (#569165)

          See text.

  by ledow (5567) Subscriber Badge on Saturday September 16, @10:19PM (#569131) Homepage

    by ledow (5567) Subscriber Badge on Saturday September 16, @10:19PM (#569131) Homepage

    Why are there still stupid people?

    Why are there still strict religious people?

    Why are there still flat-earthers?

    Why are there still all kinds of people?

    Because stupid people will always exist.

  by Anonymous Coward on Saturday September 16, @10:21PM (#569133)

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday September 16, @10:21PM (#569133)

    Do you really feel that you have a better grasp of this pretty damn basic (and base) human nature, because you use fancy jargons and "theories"?

  by Anonymous Coward on Saturday September 16, @10:21PM (#569134)

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday September 16, @10:21PM (#569134)

    The one person waving an actual NAZI flag has been photographed in the middle of various liberal protests. He just likes to protest, or he is paid, or he has a spit personality disorder... whatever: he isn't for real.

    Given the population of the USA, "hundreds" is just 1-in-a-million. You could find more people struck by lightening. This is not a political movement.

    That "provoking violence" idea is quite the stretch. What, by merely showing up as allowed by our first amendment? That isn't a crime. The "counter-protester" group started the violence; that is in fact a crime. It's felony assault and rioting at minimum. At least the first group wasn't criminal.

  by Anonymous Coward on Saturday September 16, @10:29PM (#569140)

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday September 16, @10:29PM (#569140)

    You say that one side was provoking violence.

    Nice. It wasn't your fault that you showed up intending to commit a felony. You can't be expected to control yourself when faced with a distasteful political opinion. You never took an "adulting" class, hmmm? Violence is just how you express yourself.

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday September 16, @10:56PM (#569152)

      by Anonymous Coward on Saturday September 16, @10:56PM (#569152)

      Socialists (Nazis) or Communists(AntiFA) what is the difference? They only disagree on the means not the outcome. Those two groups have been fighting since the 1930s. The democrats have let a rat into their midst and think it their savior of the declared devil Trump.

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday September 16, @11:09PM (#569160)

      by Anonymous Coward on Saturday September 16, @11:09PM (#569160)

      I guess you don't remember what happened the last time no one resisted the Nazis.

  by gallondr00nk (392) on Saturday September 16, @10:37PM (#569143)

    by gallondr00nk (392) on Saturday September 16, @10:37PM (#569143)

    When Trump got elected, I read Wilhelm Reich's Mass Psychology of Fascism to see if I could understand the sudden resurgence of right wing populism. I'd recommend it.

    It's an insightful work, and tries to get to the root of the fascist mindset itself. Among other things, Reich attributes some of the blame to patriarchal authoritarian families, sexual repression, the ultra-competition of the then lower middle classes (and who *isn't* constantly forced to compete today) which prevented solidarity between workers, an obsession with the ideal forms (and rarely the reality) of honour and duty, and creating the ultimate father figure. Reich believed that repression, especially sexual repression, results in an often masochistic desire for authority. Reich considered fascism to be quite infantile psychologically.

    You can see it too - those Charlottesville Neo-Nazis have deep, vengeful repression and desperate authority longing written all over them.

    • (Score: 2) by Gaaark on Saturday September 16, @11:01PM

      by Gaaark (41) Subscriber Badge on Saturday September 16, @11:01PM (#569154) Homepage Journal

      According to Hillary, there is no right wing populism: it's all just Bernies'fault.
;(
      ;(

      --
      --- That's not flying: that's... falling... with more luck than I have. ---

    by linkdude64 (5482) Subscriber Badge on Saturday September 16, @11:13PM (#569164)

      by linkdude64 (5482) Subscriber Badge on Saturday September 16, @11:13PM (#569164)

      "Wilhelm Reich"

      I do hope you take his writings with a boulder of salt from the Orgone Institute cafeteria.

  by Anonymous Coward on Saturday September 16, @10:38PM (#569144)

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday September 16, @10:38PM (#569144)

    They lost! Get over it!

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday September 16, @10:54PM (#569149)

      by Anonymous Coward on Saturday September 16, @10:54PM (#569149)

      Yet the democrats continue to march and bitch about it and tearing down their history. In my life I have met 1 honest to God KKK member. He quit in the 80s because it was too violent. Yet if you watch the news KKK, Nazis, and Russians are everywhere. To be feared. The are a vastly tiny minority to be ignored. Yet if you want to believe the newest creations of the Democratic party (BLM and AntiFA) we should fear them and kick their heads in. Well they would know, they created the very groups they are telling us to fear and blaming the republicans for it. Then turning around and acting exactly like the very groups we are told to fear. Maybe they can trot out previous democrat candidate david duke again to show how bad everyone is.

      by Anonymous Coward on Saturday September 16, @11:04PM (#569157)

        by Anonymous Coward on Saturday September 16, @11:04PM (#569157)

        David Duke is an opportunist, he ran as both a Republican and a Democrat. He was a Republican State Senator who ran as a Republican for President then the next time ran as a Democrat. What's your point? Your white hood covers it nicely.

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday September 16, @11:12PM (#569163)

      by Anonymous Coward on Saturday September 16, @11:12PM (#569163)

      Shouldn't the Confederate flag be solid white?

  by wonkey_monkey (279) on Saturday September 16, @11:02PM (#569155) Homepage

    by wonkey_monkey (279) on Saturday September 16, @11:02PM (#569155) Homepage

    It suggests that a single personality trait, called social dominance orientation (SDO), strongly predicts a person's political and social views, from foreign policy and criminal justice to civil rights and the environment. What's more, it offers insight into how ideologies such as racism, sexism, and xenophobia tend to arise from the unequal distribution of a society's resources.

    Or you could've just said "losers."

    --
    systemd is Roko's Basilisk

  by Anonymous Coward on Saturday September 16, @11:03PM (#569156)

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday September 16, @11:03PM (#569156)

    There are still Nazis because there are still Jews infiltrating every element of our society and promoting degeneracy.

    I call them Jews, you call them the 1% or "Wall Street", but our gripes are with the same group of people.

  by Anonymous Coward on Saturday September 16, @11:15PM (#569166)

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday September 16, @11:15PM (#569166)

    I tried to take the quiz but it was too full of questions like this:

    Groups at the bottom are just as deserving as groups at the top.

    Deserving of what? What are defines a groups? Bottom and top of what, exactly?

    Anyway, the questions were all stupid like that so I quit.

(1)