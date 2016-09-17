from the up-up-down-down-left-right-left-right-b-a-start dept.
Varsity esports teams are becoming increasingly common on college campuses as more schools tap into the rising popularity of competitive gaming.
Experts say 50 U.S. colleges have formed varsity gaming teams that offer at least partial scholarships over the past three years, and many have hired coaches and analysts like other sports teams.
Michael Brooks is executive director of the National Association of Collegiate eSports. He says it has grown "dramatically" and caught organizers off guard.
The success of professional esports has spurred many smaller schools to start varsity teams as a way to boost enrollment numbers.
Among those with new teams is the College of St. Joseph, a school of 260 students in Vermont. The school's athletic director says "nearly every kid on campus wants to be a part of this."
"Dear Admissions Committee, I should get a full sports scholarship because I'm, like, really good at Pong and stuff."
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Sunday September 17, @12:43AM
I can only imagine what the cheerleaders would look like - chubby, unkempt, smelling of 3 day-old bacon, and wearing dumpy jeans and mouthing off about diversity and social justice.
Jesus Christ. As a former high school athlete this just sickens me and makes me wish the collapse would come swiftly already. And its boring as fuck to watch games as a spectator sport compared to watching actual sports. I could totally understand gaming design schools but this is full-retard for anywhere else.
