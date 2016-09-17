We spend a lot of time talking about South Park's sometimes insightful, sometimes tone deaf social commentary, but Matt Stone and South Park if it wasn't also vulgar, immature, and just a bit obnoxious. That side of the show made itself known with Season 21's premiere, and fans have the warped smart home lists to prove it.

The central plot of "White People Renovating Houses" follows a gang of Confederate flag-waving protesters who are infuriated that automation has negated their jobs. That side of the episode is at times scathing in its critique of enraged blue collar workers and incredibly silly when it came to the white people renovating houses plot. However, the best moments definitely come from the boys asking Amazon Echo's Alexa to do and say increasingly disgusting things. It's a very dumb joke that never gets old because who hasn't asked their smart home device something idiotic?

It's also a joke that's translated to the real world because most of these bits intentionally started with the keywords "Alexa," "Okay Google," and "Hey Siri." Of course real Amazon Echos, Google Homes, and iHomes were happy to respond. Cortana was (not so) mysteriously missing from the AI party.