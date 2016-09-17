from the trigger-warnings dept.
Some viewers of a new episode of South Park found themselves with "warped smart home lists."
We spend a lot of time talking about South Park's sometimes insightful, sometimes tone deaf social commentary, but Matt Stone and South Park if it wasn't also vulgar, immature, and just a bit obnoxious. That side of the show made itself known with Season 21's premiere, and fans have the warped smart home lists to prove it.
The central plot of "White People Renovating Houses" follows a gang of Confederate flag-waving protesters who are infuriated that automation has negated their jobs. That side of the episode is at times scathing in its critique of enraged blue collar workers and incredibly silly when it came to the white people renovating houses plot. However, the best moments definitely come from the boys asking Amazon Echo's Alexa to do and say increasingly disgusting things. It's a very dumb joke that never gets old because who hasn't asked their smart home device something idiotic?
It's also a joke that's translated to the real world because most of these bits intentionally started with the keywords "Alexa," "Okay Google," and "Hey Siri." Of course real Amazon Echos, Google Homes, and iHomes were happy to respond. Cortana was (not so) mysteriously missing from the AI party.
Previously: News Anchor Sets Off Alexa Devices Around San Diego Ordering Unwanted Dollhouses
The Amazon Echo system which does everything from getting your weather report to ordering more laundry detergent can also do some things you don't want it to.
[...] Which is exactly what happened today during CW6 in the morning when Jim Patton and Lynda Martin were talking about a child who accidentally bought a dollhouse and four pounds of cookies
"I love the little girl, saying 'Alexa ordered me a dollhouse,'" said Patton.
As soon as Patton said that, viewers all over San Diego started complaining their echo devices had tried to order doll houses. It's a common problem experts say can be avoided.
[...] Cobb says the Federal Trade Commission is already looking into voice-command devices and toys to make sure the technology is safe and secure. For now, he recommends do your research to keep your personal information controlled and protected.
Source: News anchor sets off Alexa devices around San Diego ordering unwanted dollhouses
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Tara Li on Saturday September 16, @05:48PM (2 children)
Is why Google/Apple/Amazon needs to let us change the wake-up code for our devices. I know it's all part of their branding thing, but still...
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Saturday September 16, @05:55PM (1 child)
From first post, I'm assuming it should be changed to "Okay, Dick Niggers..."
;)
:(
--- That's not flying: that's... falling... with more luck than I have. ---
(Score: 1) by Vokbain on Saturday September 16, @06:22PM
What is an Apple iHome?
Or are they referring to the Apple HomePod? You know, the one that won't be relaxed for another few months?
