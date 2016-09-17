Stories
X11 has Turned 30 Years Old

posted by martyb on Sunday September 17, @02:54AM   Printer-friendly
from the Happy-Birthday-to-You! dept.
Software

canopic jug writes:

September 15th was the 30th anniversary of the anniversary of X11

The X11 window system turns 30 years old today! X11 which still lives on through today via the X.Org Server on Linux, BSD, Solaris, and other operating systems is now three decades old.

It was on this day in 1987 that Ralph Swick of MIT announced the X Window System Version 11 Release 1. As explained in the announcement compared to earlier versions of X, X11 offered "This release represents a major redesign and enhancement of X and signals it's graduation from the research community into the product engineering and development community. The X Window System version 11 is intended to be able to support virtually all known instances of raster display hardware and reasonable future hardware, including hardware supporting deep frame buffers, multiple colormaps and various levels of hardware graphics assist."

https://www.phoronix.com/scan.php?page=news_item&px=X11-Turns-30

[As a point of reference, Intel introduced the 80386 in 1985 and the 80386SX variant in 1988. --Ed.]

Original Submission


(1)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday September 17, @03:40AM

    And roughly ten years ago https://libv.livejournal.com/27799.html [livejournal.com] Enjoy the reading, including the comments. How things have changed.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday September 17, @03:47AM

    From: rws@mit-bold (Robert W. Scheifler)
    To: window@athena
    Subject: window system X
    Date: 19 Jun 1984 0907-EDT (Tuesday)

    I've spent the last couple weeks writing a window
    system for the VS100. I stole a fair amount of code
    from W, surrounded it with an asynchronous rather
    than a synchronous interface, and called it X. Overall
    performance appears to be about twice that of W. The
    code seems fairly solid at this point, although there are
    still some deficiencies to be fixed up.

    We at LCS have stopped using W, and are now
    actively building applications on X. Anyone else using
    W should seriously consider switching. This is not the
    ultimate window system, but I believe it is a good
    starting point for experimentation. Right at the moment
    there is a CLU (and an Argus) interface to X; a C
    interface is in the works. The three existing
    applications are a text editor (TED), an Argus I/O
    interface, and a primitive window manager. There is
    no documentation yet; anyone crazy enough to
    volunteer? I may get around to it eventually.

    Anyone interested in seeing a demo can drop by
    NE43-531, although you may want to call 3-1945
    first. Anyone who wants the code can come by with a
    tape. Anyone interested in hacking deficiencies, feel
    free to get in touch.

