Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

FTC Slaps Lenovo on the Wrist for Selling Computers With Secret Adware

posted by cmn32480 on Sunday September 17, @07:36AM   Printer-friendly
from the drain-the-ocean-with-a-teaspoon dept.
Security Digital Liberty OS

MrPlow writes:

Submitted via IRC for SoyCow1937

The FTC said Tuesday [September 5] that it cannot stop computer makers from selling computers that inject ads into webpages to US consumers. The statement covers Lenovo's practice of having sold computers pre-installed with the so-called VisualDiscovery adware developed by a company called Superfish. This adware, which was installed on computers without consumers' knowledge, hijacked encrypted Web sessions that made users vulnerable to HTTPS man-in-the-middle attacks and shared user browsing data with third parties.

In a Tuesday court settlement with Lenovo, the FTC said the Chinese hardware maker, or any computer company for that matter, was free to sell computers with the adware made from a company called Superfish—as long as consumers consented before it was downloaded on the machine.

"As part of the settlement with the FTC, Lenovo is prohibited from misrepresenting any features of software preloaded on laptops that will inject advertising into consumers' Internet browsing sessions or transmit sensitive consumer information to third parties. The company must also get consumers' affirmative consent before pre-installing this type of software," the FTC announced.

According to a Reuters article Lenovo paid a fine of $3.5million dollars as part of the settlement.

Source: https://arstechnica.com/tech-policy/2017/09/ftc-slaps-lenovo-on-the-wrist-for-selling-computers-with-secret-adware/

Original Submission


«  America's Luckiest Lottery Players
FTC Slaps Lenovo on the Wrist for Selling Computers With Secret Adware | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough

Reply to Article

Mark All as Read

Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: -1, Spam) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday September 17, @07:36AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday September 17, @07:36AM (#569311)

    Still hard. Still black. Dick Nig­gers.

    True we ain't never fuck no old pussy.

    But damn do we fuck a lotta young pussy.

    Dick Nig­gers gonna slide the full length of this stiff nig­ger dick tween yo folds.

(1)