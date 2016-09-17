Stories
posted by cmn32480 on Sunday September 17, @09:47AM   Printer-friendly
canopic jug writes:

The other day, Michael W Lucas, who is normally known for good technical literature, put up a wild experiment of a short story: Savaged by Systemd. It's erotica, sort of. It's computer erotica, to be specific. It's Linux sysadmin erotica, to be more specific. OK, fine, it's systemd erotica. Really. Anyway, despite the subject and the genre, and in spite of the combination of the two, the e-book is trending and rising in quite a few lists.

Hopefully he can still remain focused on Absolute FreeBSD and be able to get that finished by the next BSDCan.

[Ed note: Has anybody actually bought and read this short story? I wasn't going to spend $2.99 to see what the hubub was about. - cmn32480]

Savaged by Systemd
  • (Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday September 17, @10:04AM (3 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday September 17, @10:04AM (#569334)

    unzip; strip; touch; grep; finger; mount; fsck; more; yes; umount; sleep

  • (Score: 2) by NotSanguine on Sunday September 17, @10:05AM (3 children)

    by NotSanguine (285) Subscriber Badge on Sunday September 17, @10:05AM (#569335) Homepage Journal

    I like my erotica to involve humans. And that doesn't include Lennart Poettering.. I know, I know that's just crazy talk.

    Maybe that spamming DN moron has read it? It sounds like something an idiot (or a systemd fetishist; but I repeat myself) would like.

    Perhaps one of Fustakrakich's chat bots [soylentnews.org] could write a review of it for us.

  • (Score: 2) by Virindi on Sunday September 17, @10:25AM

    by Virindi (3484) on Sunday September 17, @10:25AM (#569344)

    Spoiler: It's a story about a sysadmin. One day they run updates on a bunch of servers and inexplicably everything exploded. At the end of the story they discover that it is because systemd was auto-installed and they didn't notice it in the package list.

    This happened to me more than once. The positive effect is that I now read through the packages-to-change list when updating a lot more carefully.

