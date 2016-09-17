17/09/16/1419252 story
posted by cmn32480 on Sunday September 17, @09:47AM
from the Linux-erotica dept.
The other day, Michael W Lucas, who is normally known for good technical literature, put up a wild experiment of a short story: Savaged by Systemd. It's erotica, sort of. It's computer erotica, to be specific. It's Linux sysadmin erotica, to be more specific. OK, fine, it's systemd erotica. Really. Anyway, despite the subject and the genre, and in spite of the combination of the two, the e-book is trending and rising in quite a few lists.
Hopefully he can still remain focused on Absolute FreeBSD and be able to get that finished by the next BSDCan.
[Ed note: Has anybody actually bought and read this short story? I wasn't going to spend $2.99 to see what the hubub was about. - cmn32480]
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday September 17, @10:04AM (3 children)
unzip; strip; touch; grep; finger; mount; fsck; more; yes; umount; sleep
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday September 17, @10:16AM
There. FTFY
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday September 17, @10:25AM (1 child)
grep?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday September 17, @10:43AM
https://am21.akamaized.net/tms/cnt/uploads/2010/05/print-unix-profanity.jpg [akamaized.net]
(Score: 2) by NotSanguine on Sunday September 17, @10:05AM (3 children)
I like my erotica to involve humans. And that doesn't include Lennart Poettering.. I know, I know that's just crazy talk.
Maybe that spamming DN moron has read it? It sounds like something an idiot (or a systemd fetishist; but I repeat myself) would like.
Perhaps one of Fustakrakich's chat bots [soylentnews.org] could write a review of it for us.
No, no, you're not thinking; you're just being logical. --Niels Bohr
(Score: 2) by RamiK on Sunday September 17, @10:34AM
Shepherds [gnu.org] are human... Insert viral human transmittable goat STD licensing joke here.
compiling...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday September 17, @10:34AM
Accept Lennart in your heart!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday September 17, @10:43AM
It doesn't necessarily need to involve Lennart, it could involve an anthropomorphic systemd process, in a similar vein of erotic fiction as Pounded By The Pound: Turned Gay By The Socioeconomic Implications Of Britain Leaving The European Union [amazon.com].
(Score: 2) by Virindi on Sunday September 17, @10:25AM
Spoiler: It's a story about a sysadmin. One day they run updates on a bunch of servers and inexplicably everything exploded. At the end of the story they discover that it is because systemd was auto-installed and they didn't notice it in the package list.
This happened to me more than once. The positive effect is that I now read through the packages-to-change list when updating a lot more carefully.
