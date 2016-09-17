17/09/16/1433229 story
Voice inversion is a primitive method of rendering speech unintelligible to prevent eavesdropping of radio or telephone calls. I wrote about some simple ways to reverse it in a previous post. I've since written a software tool, deinvert (on GitHub), that does all this for us. It can also descramble a slightly more advanced scrambling method called split-band inversion. Let's see how that happens behind the scenes.
http://www.windytan.com/2017/09/descrambling-split-band-voice-inversion.html
(Score: 2) by maxwell demon on Sunday September 17, @12:16PM
What, a simple inversion can easily be inverted? Who would have thought!
Did anyone really think this offered protection against anything other than plain hearing?
The Tao of math: The numbers you can count are not the real numbers.
