Descrambling Split-Band Voice Inversion With Deinvert

posted by Fnord666 on Sunday September 17, @11:48AM   Printer-friendly
from the can-it-descramble-the-adults-on-Peanuts? dept.
Digital Liberty

canopic jug writes:

Voice inversion is a primitive method of rendering speech unintelligible to prevent eavesdropping of radio or telephone calls. I wrote about some simple ways to reverse it in a previous post. I've since written a software tool, deinvert (on GitHub), that does all this for us. It can also descramble a slightly more advanced scrambling method called split-band inversion. Let's see how that happens behind the scenes.

http://www.windytan.com/2017/09/descrambling-split-band-voice-inversion.html

Original Submission


(1)

  maxwell demon on Sunday September 17, @12:16PM

    maxwell demon (1608) Subscriber Badge on Sunday September 17, @12:16PM (#569371)

    What, a simple inversion can easily be inverted? Who would have thought!

    Did anyone really think this offered protection against anything other than plain hearing?

(1)