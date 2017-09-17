from the man-wants-his-cut dept.
When the Chinese government announced a ban on initial coin offerings last week, it looked like an attempt to rein in the speculative excesses of the cryptocurrency economy. But now it seems like it might have been the start of something more ambitious: a coordinated campaign to shut down use of cryptocurrency in the Middle Kingdom.
The full extent of the Chinese crackdown isn't clear yet, in part because key decisions have only been communicated privately to Chinese Bitcoin exchanges. But a couple of Bitcoin exchanges have now announced that they are shutting down. And leaked documents suggest that the rest will be required to do so before the end of the month. Chinese users will be given a chance to withdraw their funds before the exchanges shut down.
"BTCChina encourages customers to withdraw their funds as quickly as possible," one of the exchanges wrote in a Friday tweet. "Customers can withdraw their funds whenever they want."
Bitcoin has always been something of an awkward fit for China, which strictly regulates financial markets and limits the flow of funds overseas. Chinese officials have apparently concluded that Bitcoin has become too popular as a way to circumvent those regulations.
Source: https://arstechnica.com/tech-policy/2017/09/china-may-be-getting-ready-to-ban-bitcoin/
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday September 17, @03:55PM (2 children)
Few years ago we had the same situation, that China banned bitcoin and related currencies (price crashed due to all the FUD). Now they do it again? For how long?
My guess is that Chinese in good positions want to have this FUD again to buy in at lower prices.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday September 17, @04:12PM
Yes, how many times are they going to do this? This is why when they say "China will ban gas cars by 2040", etc it is difficult to take seriously. Maybe the word being translated as "ban" has a different meaning than in English?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday September 17, @04:48PM
I guess its possible for for a few key individuals to influence public policy for their own benefit, but otherwise FUD to drive prices down seems pretty ridiculous for the entire Chinese government. Cracking down on individuals using BTC to circumvent rules seems MUCH more likely.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday September 17, @04:16PM
Is that China just wants to know who is doing what with the money, same as ISP's requiring real ID's etc.
Once the government comes up with some rules so they can track who is buying/selling bitcoins they will authorise exchanges to reopen.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday September 17, @04:53PM (2 children)
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday September 17, @05:04PM (1 child)
