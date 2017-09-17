from the use-it-or-lose-it dept.
Submitted via IRC for SoyCow5743
Google will automatically [begin a delayed - Ed] delete all of a user's Android backup files — stored in his Google Drive account — if the user does not use his phone for two weeks. After Google detects this period of inactivity, it will start a 60-day counter for old Android backup files. After that counter reaches zero, Google will delete the backup files from the user's Drive account.
The auto-delete function was discovered this week by a Reddit user who used it to create backups for a defective Nexus 6P. The user sent back the phone, and while he waited for a replacement, he saw that his Nexus 6P backup files stored were marked for deletion.
[...] People who rely on Android's built-in Drive-based backup system should keep an eye out on the Backups folder. Storing backups offline or using specialized backup & restore Android apps is an alternative.
Source: https://www.bleepingcomputer.com/news/mobile/google-will-auto-delete-android-backups-if-users-dont-use-their-phones-for-2-weeks/
(Score: 2) by bornagainpenguin on Sunday September 17, @07:38PM
Reply to This
(Score: 3, Insightful) by NotSanguine on Sunday September 17, @07:51PM
If you store your data on someone else's servers you should expect this.
Back up your mobile devices to your own storage. That way, as long as you don't change your retention policies (as Google has done), you won't lose your data.
Most phones/phablets/tablets have proprietary (and non-proprietary) syncing apps that will back up your user files to the storage of your choice (contacts, photos, music, etc.) that will work via USB or wirelessly.
It's also a very good idea to do Nandroid backups [trendblog.net] (more info on these can be found here [xda-developers.com]) on your device(s) as well.
NANDroid backups are extremely useful in the scenario presented in TFS. Once a replacement is received (assuming the replacement is the same make/model), a simple nandroid restore will get everything back just how it was at the time of the last backup.
What's more, the NANdroid backup format recreates the folder structure of the device, so even if you get a new/different device you can, after installing your preferred apps, generally copy the application data (which includes settings, customizations and data) from the backup to the new device, et voila! your app is configured as it was on your old device.
I'd put a tl;dr section, but if you're that ADHD or stupid to read the few sentences above, you deserve whatever you get.
No, no, you're not thinking; you're just being logical. --Niels Bohr
Reply to This
(Score: 3, Interesting) by looorg on Sunday September 17, @07:54PM
How come they'll keep my emails, 15 GB worth, forever (not quite sure if it's actually forever but sometimes I forget to check the gmail account for months at a time and it's still there) but they will only keep phone backups for two weeks? There should be just as much "interesting" data for them to snoop on and target advertisements to as in my emails or? Probably even more since people tend to use their phone for more things then just sending emails. Most of the data on a phone should just be text to (sms, calendar things, searches, all the apps you use ...), I guess size will mostly depend on if they backup all photos etc -- then the size of backup could increase massively.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by NotSanguine on Sunday September 17, @08:08PM
So according to Google, two weeks is a "long" period of time?
Granted, it's a good idea to back up your devices regularly, but in my universe two weeks is most definitely "short-term," with six months to two years being "medium-term" and anything more than that "long-term."
I suppose that if/when I'm diagnosed with a terminal disease that gives me a year or so to live, I might consider two weeks a "long" period of time. That said, under those circumstances, methinks I'd have more important things to worry about than the status of my mobile device backups. Just sayin'.
No, no, you're not thinking; you're just being logical. --Niels Bohr
Reply to This