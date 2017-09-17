from the if-the-advertisers-don't-like-it,-it-sounds-like-a-good-idea dept.
Apple's limits on tracking will "sabotage the economic model for the Internet."
Apple's latest operating systems for the Mac and iPhone will soon be rolling out, and with that comes new restrictions on ad-tracking in the Safari browser. Adding a 24-hour limit on ad targeting cookies is good for privacy under Apple's new "Intelligent Tracking Prevention" feature. But if you're an advertiser, the macOS High Sierra and iOS 11 Safari browsers spell gloom and doom for the Internet as we know it. The reason is because Safari is making it harder for advertisers to follow users as they surf the Internet—and that will dramatically reduce the normal bombardment of ads reflecting the sites Internet surfers have visited earlier. Six major advertising groups have just published an open letter blasting the new tracking restrictions Apple unveiled in June. They say they are "deeply concerned" about them:
The infrastructure of the modern Internet depends on consistent and generally applicable standards for cookies, so digital companies can innovate to build content, services, and advertising that are personalized for users and remember their visits. Apple's Safari move breaks those standards and replaces them with an amorphous set of shifting rules that will hurt the user experience and sabotage the economic model for the Internet.
Apple's unilateral and heavy-handed approach is bad for consumer choice and bad for the ad-supported online content and services consumers love. Blocking cookies in this manner will drive a wedge between brands and their customers, and it will make advertising more generic and less timely and useful.
The letter is signed by the American Association of Advertising Agencies, the American Advertising Federation, the Association of National Advertisers, the Data & Marketing Association, the Interactive Advertising Bureau, and the Network Advertising Initiative.
Source: https://arstechnica.com/tech-policy/2017/09/ad-industry-deeply-concerned-about-safaris-new-ad-tracking-restrictions/
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday September 17, @11:42PM (3 children)
Fuck them
(Score: 3, Insightful) by The Mighty Buzzard on Sunday September 17, @11:54PM (2 children)
I'd agree but it breaks standards. I'm old enough to remember the last time browser makers thought that was a good idea and that is not a road I want to go down again.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday September 18, @12:21AM (1 child)
Exactly what browser standard does it break?
It's not talking about Mosaic/Netscape/IE specific html tags from the 90's that weren't supported in other respective browsers, but this is about blocking ads. Ads are part of the www, but were never a www standard.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Monday September 18, @12:39AM
Keeping cookies until they expire is. Sure, allow users to nuke them any way they see fit if you like. Breaking standards as a default is a bad thing though.
(Score: 2) by Virindi on Monday September 18, @12:11AM
Not that I see very many ads myself, but whenever I see the "personalized" ads other people are getting the suggestions are terrible. For instance, people will often be bombarded with ads for something they have already bought.
I think the old model of choosing the ad based on the content it is being displayed alongside is more effective*. But, that wouldn't allow Google marketing to flap on about how they have a magical proprietary algorithm that makes people buy stuff. Then the information their algorithm was using would be public! Oh no!!!
Not being able to track consumers would be far from ad armageddon. Maybe it would be a pain for Google, but I'm sure they could come up with some fancy marketing about how their algorithm picks the best content for your ad to run on. The biggest problem is that that wouldn't align with the apparently unstoppable freight train of "the best way to do everything HAS TO BE to know everything about everyone always"**.
*You know, like ads have been from the dawn of time. If you want to sell a new type of sewing needle, put the ad in a sewing magazine.
**And we have to be the only ones with access to this mountain of private data. Well, us and the spies. And of course anyone willing to pay enough and make guarantees that they won't let our competitors have it.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Snotnose on Monday September 18, @12:14AM
Don't require cookies. Serve your own ads. Don't support huge spying networks. Don't make obnoxious ads. I bought that washing machine 6 months ago, quit showing me ads for them.
In other words, don't fuck with me and I might, just might, let you show ads. Until then, fuck off and die. Hopefully very painfully.
(Score: 3, Informative) by drussell on Monday September 18, @12:37AM
Pretty much any time someone says it is "Bad for consumer choice" they mean the exact opposite... It is bad for their business model of spamming you incessantly! :) Not so much for making the consumer actually go out and find the product they really want or need rather than having the scungiest player ram "bargains" down their throat...
I'm happy for pretty much everything that is "ad supported" on the internet do die a flaming death. Consumers don't really love that garbage as much as the producers think they do. Or at least, they shouldn't!!! :)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday September 18, @12:38AM
I skip the Sierra upgrade, but this news has motivated me to start looking at Safari as my primary browser and I plan to quickly upgrade from El Capitan to High Sierra because of this one feature.
(Score: 2) by julian on Monday September 18, @12:39AM
Good for Apple, and good for their users. I don't consider the online advertising "industry" to be engaged in a legitimate economic activity. They are constantly devising ways to circumvent the *deliberate and intentional* measures I have taken to prevent being tracked online. Do Not Track was their chance to prove they were a legitimate industry that could operate ethically. How did that work out? They fought it from the beginning, never fully implemented it, and now flatly state they just ignore it. There's no social contract here. They're treating this like a war and so should we.
It doesn't help that most of them can't even keep their own ad networks under control, and are constantly spewing malware. Running a good content blocker is just proper internet hygiene at this point.
