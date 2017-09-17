Stories
OurMine Hacks Vevo After Employee Was Disrespectful to Hackers on LinkedIn

posted by cmn32480 on Monday September 18, @04:09AM   Printer-friendly
from the be-careful-who-you-piss-off dept.
Security

MrPlow writes:

Submitted via IRC for SoyCow5743

Hacking group OurMine has breached Vevo, a video hosting service, and has leaked files from the company's internal network.

The hacker group, who has a reputation for defacing websites and social media accounts, said it leaked data from Vevo after one of its employees was disrespectful to an OurMine member on LinkedIn.

[...] In an email to Bleeping Computer, a Vevo spokesperson acknowledged the incident.

"We can confirm that Vevo experienced a data breach as a result of a phishing scam via LinkedIn. We have addressed the issue and are investigating the extent of exposure," the company said.

Vevo did not comment if the hacker group made any ransom demands. The mysterious disappearance of most of the leaked files might lead some people to believe Vevo might have caved in and paid, hence the reason why most of the files are gone.

OurMine did not respond to a request for comment.

The hacking crew, believed to be operating out of Saudi Arabia — according to a BuzzFeed investigation, rarely hacks and leaks files. OurMine has built quite the reputation in the past years by hacking social media accounts belonging to companies, celebrities, and CEOs.

Source: https://www.bleepingcomputer.com/news/security/ourmine-hacks-vevo-after-employee-was-disrespectful-to-hackers-on-linkedin/

Original Submission


  • (Score: 2) by edIII on Monday September 18, @05:11AM

    by edIII (791) Subscriber Badge on Monday September 18, @05:11AM (#569629)

    Security seems to be weak everywhere for many reasons.

    Lol. So if what could possibly be a big scary hacker is being nice to you, a good policy might require politeness in return and gratitude for information on how they did it? Fuck off should be avoided at all costs, and a more, "please speak with my manager thank you" approach.

    I can't imagine that douche trying to defend himself right now :)

    The mysterious disappearance of most of the leaked files might lead some people to believe Vevo might have caved in and paid, hence the reason why most of the files are gone.

    They never have made any in the past either. Unless part of the agreement was to not acknowledge payments.

