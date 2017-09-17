Stories
Amazon is Building a Haunted House to Hype its Spooky 'Lore' Series

posted by Fnord666 on Monday September 18, @10:35AM
from the is-that-screatching-on-the-car-roof? dept.
MrPlow writes:

Amazon's podcast-turned-series Lore is launching on Friday, October 13th, just in time for pre-Halloween fun. But the online shopping has more up its sleeve to get folks in the right spooky holiday spirit. Amazon is opening an immersive haunted house experience in Los Angeles next month that's themed to the show's thesis: "The scariest stories are often true."

That means rooms set up to tell creepy stories about real events that often settled into local legend -- fodder the podcast has covered since creator Aaron Mahnke launched it in 2015. Amazon bought the rights to adapt the audio show into a six-episode series back in April 2016, but creating a local and immersive "experience" to hype viewers up for the show is a newer fad.

Source: https://www.engadget.com/2017/09/15/amazon-is-building-a-haunted-house-to-hype-its-spooky-lore-ser/

