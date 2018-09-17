17/09/18/1128206 story
posted by Fnord666 on Monday September 18, @06:20PM
from the i-get-the-point dept.
from the i-get-the-point dept.
As far as recognized champions in the sport, the Hall of Fame holds a three-day national throw every year to establish the best in various categories. Then again, the Hall isn't the only group of throwers; other champions exist, too. Someday perhaps, there will be a grand merger.
As for the typical knife-thrower, he or she is hard to describe, since anyone can throw.
"There's really no aging out," said Rick Lemberg, an organizer of the online Aim Games, in which people compete by posting their scores. Because there is no physical contact, injuries are rare, he added. Commitment trumps physique.
Source: Knife-Throwing as a Sport: Who Would Have Thunk It?
Knife-Throwing as a Sport: Who Would Have Thunk It? | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 2 comments | Search Discussion
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday September 18, @06:30PM (1 child)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wife-carrying [wikipedia.org]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DHdx7CHavg0 [youtube.com]
http://www.euronews.com/2017/04/30/finns-compete-in-annual-hobby-horse-championship [euronews.com]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qd5-qspfKtc [youtube.com]
There's more: https://www.nytimes.com/2017/07/27/sports/finland-has-a-sports-screw-loose.html?mcubz=1 [nytimes.com]
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Monday September 18, @06:39PM
I wish more people around me would take on the very Finnish sport of cellphone-throwing.
I've seen Dart Championships broadcast on TV. Pretty sure knife-throwing is a more ancient sport, along with axe-throwing. I can imagine that bars and pubs do prefer the occasional tiny hole in the wall or ground from drunk Darts enthusiasts.
Reply to This
Parent