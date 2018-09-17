Stories
Knife-Throwing as a Sport: Who Would Have Thunk It?

posted by Fnord666 on Monday September 18, @06:20PM   Printer-friendly
from the i-get-the-point dept.
Hardware

canopic jug writes:

As far as recognized champions in the sport, the Hall of Fame holds a three-day national throw every year to establish the best in various categories. Then again, the Hall isn't the only group of throwers; other champions exist, too. Someday perhaps, there will be a grand merger.

As for the typical knife-thrower, he or she is hard to describe, since anyone can throw.

"There's really no aging out," said Rick Lemberg, an organizer of the online Aim Games, in which people compete by posting their scores. Because there is no physical contact, injuries are rare, he added. Commitment trumps physique.

Source: Knife-Throwing as a Sport: Who Would Have Thunk It?

