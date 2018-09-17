from the oops dept.
The popular CCleaner program was hacked for almost a month, with the compromised version including malware that could download and install other programs.
Version 5.33 of the CCleaner app offered for download between August 15 and September 12 was modified to include the Floxif malware, according to a report published by Cisco Talos a few minutes ago.
Floxif is a malware downloader that gathers information about infected systems and sends it back to its C&C server. The malware also had the ability to download and run other binaries, but at the time of writing, there is no evidence that Floxif downloaded additional second-stage payloads on infected hosts.
The malware collected information such as computer name, a list of installed software, a list of running processes, MAC addresses for the first three network interfaces, and unique IDs to identify each computer in part. Researchers noted that the malware only ran on 32-bit systems. The malware also quit execution if the user was not using an administrator account.
Clean versions have now be released; if you installed a new version in August or September, you should probably download and install a newer version.
Source: http://www.securityweek.com/millions-download-maliciously-modified-pc-utility [securityweek.com]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday September 18, @09:50PM
Step 1: Release small but useful tool
Step 2: Accept large cash donation to ignore compromised server
Step 3: Woops, step 2 included the profit.
Step 4: Apologize profusely but otherwise do nothing
(Score: 2) by edIII on Monday September 18, @09:50PM
On Ubuntu with BitCleaner, but man do I know a lot of people with CCleaner. Probably because I installed the damn thing...
