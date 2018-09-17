Stories
Northrop Grumman to Acquire Orbital ATK for $7.8 Billion

posted by cmn32480 on Monday September 18, @11:19PM   Printer-friendly
from the somebody-got-rich-on-this dept.
Business

takyon writes:

https://www.nytimes.com/2017/09/18/business/dealbook/northrop-grumman-orbital-atk.html

The military contractor Northrop Grumman said on Monday that it would buy Orbital ATK, a maker of components for missiles and satellites, for about $7.8 billion in cash, amid a rise in consolidation in the aerospace industry.

For aerospace companies, the prospects of combining — and the possible cost savings from doing so — appear to be increasingly attractive. This month, United Technologies said it planned to buy Rockwell Collins for $23 billion, bringing together stables of products that include nearly every part of planes.

[...] Buying Orbital ATK would expand Northrop's presence in the market for missiles and rockets as many countries are increasing their military budgets. The Trump administration has proposed giving the Defense Department tens of billions of dollars in additional funding in the next fiscal year, much of which is expected to survive the budget-making process in Congress.

Also at Reuters, CNBC, SpaceNews, and TheStreet.

Original Submission


