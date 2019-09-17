from the picking-up-the-slack dept.
Software startup Slack Technologies Inc said it raised $250 million from SoftBank Group Corp and other investors in its latest funding round, boosting the company's valuation to $5.1 billion.
The latest fund-raising, led by SoftBank through its giant Vision Fund and joined by Accel and other investors, lifted Slack's total funds raised to $841 million, the enterprise messaging operator said in an emailed statement.
The fund provides resources which will help Slack to run as a cash-generating company and the raise will reduce its dependence on outside financing, Slack Chief Executive Stewart Butterfield said.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by kazzie on Tuesday September 19, @08:42AM
I value Slackware far above Slack.
(Score: 2) by Wootery on Tuesday September 19, @08:44AM
The ultimate demonstration that a good implementation is more important than a good business idea.
Or, at least, that you can make good money making a solid implementation of an idea that goes back decades. Even UI wise, it's not far from MSN Messenger, which seemed pretty neat back in 1999.
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 19, @08:45AM
So if I slack off, I get $5 billion? ;-)
(Score: 3, Insightful) by stormwyrm on Tuesday September 19, @09:01AM (1 child)
How irritating, it took some digging to figure out WTF Slack [wikipedia.org] is supposed to be. The Reuters article that's the main source doesn't explain what it is nor does it even link to the website [slack.com]! Neither does the Bloomberg article explain what it is. TechCrunch is little better, referring it briefly as a 'workplace collaboration tool'. Evidently it seems to be some sort of instant messaging groupware. Why such a thing would be valued at $5 billion though, is the question I think we ought to be asking.
(Score: 2) by canopic jug on Tuesday September 19, @09:41AM
It's mostly a solution in search of a problem. As others have already noted this is just another VC bubble. It's from a company that's done little but marketing and hype. What they have is this:
Chat software is like having a perpetual meeting. It completely zaps concentration and productivity until you turn it off. With it off, since it claims that its strength is synchronous communication, there is no point in having it. Stick with e-mail and a real mail client with proper filtering and sorting to get any work done. No, M$ Outlook does not fall into that category, especially since it is tied to M$ Exchange [blogspot.com].
If there is a percieved need for sychronous chat, then there is always the original: IRC.
(Score: 3, Informative) by Virindi on Tuesday September 19, @09:01AM
"VC bubble"!
(Score: 2) by FakeBeldin on Tuesday September 19, @09:35AM
How I initially read the headline:
