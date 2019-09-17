Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Slack Valued at Over $5 Billion

posted by martyb on Tuesday September 19, @08:22AM   Printer-friendly
from the picking-up-the-slack dept.
Business

takyon writes:

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-slack-fundraising/slack-valued-at-5-1-billion-after-new-funding-led-by-softbank-idUSKCN1BT0KO

Software startup Slack Technologies Inc said it raised $250 million from SoftBank Group Corp and other investors in its latest funding round, boosting the company's valuation to $5.1 billion.

The latest fund-raising, led by SoftBank through its giant Vision Fund and joined by Accel and other investors, lifted Slack's total funds raised to $841 million, the enterprise messaging operator said in an emailed statement.

The fund provides resources which will help Slack to run as a cash-generating company and the raise will reduce its dependence on outside financing, Slack Chief Executive Stewart Butterfield said.

Also at TechCrunch and Bloomberg.

Original Submission


«  Giant Sea Snail Plan to Rescue Barrier Reef | More Efficient Use of Raw Materials With the Aid of 'Molecular Conveyor Belts'  »
Slack Valued at Over $5 Billion | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 7 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough

Reply to Article

Mark All as Read

Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 3, Insightful) by kazzie on Tuesday September 19, @08:42AM

    by kazzie (5309) Subscriber Badge on Tuesday September 19, @08:42AM (#570115)

    I value Slackware far above Slack.

  • (Score: 2) by Wootery on Tuesday September 19, @08:44AM

    by Wootery (2341) on Tuesday September 19, @08:44AM (#570116)

    The ultimate demonstration that a good implementation is more important than a good business idea.

    Or, at least, that you can make good money making a solid implementation of an idea that goes back decades. Even UI wise, it's not far from MSN Messenger, which seemed pretty neat back in 1999.

  • (Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 19, @08:45AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 19, @08:45AM (#570117)

    So if I slack off, I get $5 billion? ;-)

  • (Score: 3, Insightful) by stormwyrm on Tuesday September 19, @09:01AM (1 child)

    by stormwyrm (717) Subscriber Badge on Tuesday September 19, @09:01AM (#570121) Journal

    How irritating, it took some digging to figure out WTF Slack [wikipedia.org] is supposed to be. The Reuters article that's the main source doesn't explain what it is nor does it even link to the website [slack.com]! Neither does the Bloomberg article explain what it is. TechCrunch is little better, referring it briefly as a 'workplace collaboration tool'. Evidently it seems to be some sort of instant messaging groupware. Why such a thing would be valued at $5 billion though, is the question I think we ought to be asking.

    --
    The right to believe whatever you want does not mean that whatever you want to believe is right.

    • (Score: 2) by canopic jug on Tuesday September 19, @09:41AM

      by canopic jug (3949) on Tuesday September 19, @09:41AM (#570129)

      It's mostly a solution in search of a problem. As others have already noted this is just another VC bubble. It's from a company that's done little but marketing and hype. What they have is this:

      1. Make a proprietary copy of IRC
      2. Lose money [techcrunch.com]
      3. Launch IPO
      4. Cash out

      Chat software is like having a perpetual meeting. It completely zaps concentration and productivity until you turn it off. With it off, since it claims that its strength is synchronous communication, there is no point in having it. Stick with e-mail and a real mail client with proper filtering and sorting to get any work done. No, M$ Outlook does not fall into that category, especially since it is tied to M$ Exchange [blogspot.com].

      If there is a percieved need for sychronous chat, then there is always the original: IRC.

      --
      Money is not free speech. Elections should not be auctions.

  • (Score: 3, Informative) by Virindi on Tuesday September 19, @09:01AM

    by Virindi (3484) on Tuesday September 19, @09:01AM (#570122)

    "VC bubble"!

  • (Score: 2) by FakeBeldin on Tuesday September 19, @09:35AM

    by FakeBeldin (3360) on Tuesday September 19, @09:35AM (#570127) Journal

    How I initially read the headline:

    Slack Over Valued at $5 Billion

    :)

(1)