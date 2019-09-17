from the what-about-the-ones-you-did-NOT-catch? dept.
Chinese authorities have detained a software developer for selling computer services that allow internet users to evade China's "Great Firewall," which blocks access to thousands of websites, from Facebook to Twitter to some news outlets, a media report said Monday.
The software developer, who is from the coastal province of Jiangsu, near Shanghai, was arrested in late August and held for three days for building a small business to sell virtual private networks, the Global Times newspaper reported, citing the official Xinhua news agency. VPNs create encrypted links between computers and allow Chinese web users to see blocked sites by hiding the address from government filters.
Subscribers paid 10 yuan, or about $1.50, for one month of the developer's service. Authorities also seized the developer's earnings, which totaled 1,080 yuan, or about $165.
Some internet businessmen have faced far harsher punishments: Earlier this year, a 26-year-old entrepreneur who sold VPN services in Dongguan, near Hong Kong, was sentenced to nine months in prison.
How far away from having this happen in the West are we, really?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 19, @12:29PM
And others. The problem here is two fold.
1. China being wrong for blocking entire services
2. China being right to recognize mob mentality as being largest threat to social cohesion
China has allowed its nationals to access the internet, more or less. To engage on its own terms between members of its community. But China also recognizes that the Internet is not the "farting rainbow la-la land" that some ideologists want us to believe. So China cracks down on dissent, and more important, on unauthorized sources of information.
In "the west" we seem to began to realize the failings of the Internet. The less educated crowd is easily swayed by fake news and propaganda aimed at simply destabilizing the society. All you need is to polarize the society to fuck with it and make it ineffective on the world stage. The US is prime example here. A nation that has been a superpower diplomatically (both through financial and military backing) has been reduced to level of a demented idiot. And I mean this on the world stage - no one is taking US seriously at the moment. There is no more "deals", everything has been paused to say the least, waiting.
The bottom line is, many ideologues view censorship as emphatically evil. But it is not so - it is simply a tool. Without such a tool, we would still believe that earth is flat, it is 6000 years old and there is no such thing as evolution or man induced climate change and other realities. And before you say "that's bullshit", think what is education. Education is filtered ideas and knowledge. It is censored knowledge based on scientific tests.
So what is China's censorship goals? They are very simple - to avoid social unrest. They want to avoid insurrections and revolutions (like in Syria) brought by polarization of society...
In any society, for members of that society to make valid decisions, they need to be informed. And in today's world, it is too easy to get overwhelmed with bullshit "news" - where ratings are more important than the content and accuracy of information they deliver. So no, don't point your finger at China for trying to maintain order. Point the finger straight at "the west" in allowing "ratings" to skew narrative towards strife and sensationalism (see the amplification of terrorism via media, mob mentality (like Arab Spring), resurgence of extremism, increased radicalism and racism, etc.).
China has problems, like pollution and corruption. Blocking jitter and friendface is *not* it.
Reply to This