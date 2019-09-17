from the do-they-uber dept.
Gloomy octopuses—also known as common Sydney octopuses, or octopus tetricus—have long had a reputation for being loners. Marine biologists once thought they inhabited the subtropical waters off eastern Australia and northern New Zealand in solitude, meeting only to mate, once a year. But now there's proof these cephalopods sometimes hang out in small cities.
In Jervis Bay, off Eastern Australia, researchers recently spotted 15 gloomy octopuses congregating, communicating, dwelling together, and even evicting each other from dens at a site the scientists named "Octlantis." The international team of marine biologists, led by professor David Scheel of Alaska Pacific University, filmed these creatures exhibiting complex social behaviors that contradict the received wisdom that these cephalopods are loners. Their study was published in the journal Marine and Freshwater Behavior and Physiology (paywall).
The discovery was a surprise, Scheel told Quartz. "These behaviors are the product of natural selection, and may be remarkably similar to vertebrate complex social behavior. This suggests that when the right conditions occur, evolution may produce very similar outcomes in diverse groups of organisms."
Octopus cities suck.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 19, @01:37PM (1 child)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 19, @01:50PM
I'm not sure. What will you do if this is Gaia attempting to cleanse itself of the infection called man? Do you have a plan to thwart the giant sea snails as well?
(Score: 2) by Thexalon on Tuesday September 19, @02:12PM
Ph'nglui mglw'nafh Cthulhu R'lyeh wgah'nagl fhtagn.
I mean, that's about where it is, and he's enough like an octopus that I'm sure he'd pick up some octopus cultists.
If you act on pie in the sky, you're likely to get pie in the face.
