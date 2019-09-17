from the just-like-magic dept.
Silicon Valley youngster Pi on Monday claimed it had developed the world's first wireless charger that does away with cords or mats to charge devices.
Pi chargers, about the size of a small table vase, operate on standard charging technology used in Apple or Android smartphones designed to be powered up wirelessly.
But instead of cords or mats, the conical creation charges smartphones with magnetic waves.
Magnetic fields are an ideal way to safely send energy to portable electronics, said Pi chief technology officer Lixin Shi, who co-created the charger with John MacDonald.
The trick was bending magnetic waves to find smartphones, the co-founders said during a presentation for an AFP journalist at the TechCrunch Disrupt startup scrum in San Francisco.
[...] The pair figured out how to shape the magnetic field so energy could be beamed to smartphones placed or in use within a foot of a Pi.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by maxwell demon on Tuesday September 19, @10:46PM (1 child)
I guess people with pacemakers should stay away from those chargers.
The Tao of math: The numbers you can count are not the real numbers.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 19, @11:16PM
I guess people with money should stay away from those two inventors ...
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 19, @10:54PM
My tadpoles are remotely impregnating the hunks of feces trapped inside your asshole. Despite how much you clench, your feces can never be safe from my fetid cock's tadpole sniper shot! Now, a mystical and legendary substance shall come forth...!
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by leftover on Tuesday September 19, @10:56PM (1 child)
An oscillating magnetic field strong enough to induce|rectify|generate 5VDC at 2 amps a foot away, no problem. Just don't reach for your phone wearing a ring or a bracelet. Or walk by wearing any of several body piercing loopy things. (Ouch!) They don't mention the frequency but it can't be allowed to affect hearing aids, pacemakers, etc. I really do not intend to piss on anyone's parade but making the basic coupling work is not the problem. N. Tesla demonstrated a number of ways and many people since have rediscovered them.
OR could this be another VC magnet for pump-and-dump? If so, more power to them!
Bent, folded, spindled, and mutilated.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 19, @11:12PM
"bending magnetic waves" my ass.
If they *could* do that without the help of a big chunk of 1860s style forged iron (or a 1990s style supercooled magnet of even more stupendous proportions), they'd have a Nobel price already. And we'd have heard about it through Arxiv and not through their press statement.
If this isn't VC bait, I'll buy two working ones in 6 months ROTFL
Reply to This
Parent