Music Piracy On Increase Worldwide: Industry Group

Wednesday September 20, @12:06AM
Phoenix666 writes:

Music piracy is on the increase worldwide, with 40 percent of users are accessing unlicensed music, up from 35 percent last year, the global recorded music industry group IFPI said.

Internet search engines are making piracy easier, the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI) said in a report on Tuesday, calling for government action.

The increase in piracy follows a slump in recent years when policing of the digital music landscape appeared to be clamping down on the practice.

"Copyright infringement is still growing and evolving, with stream ripping the dominant method," said IPPI chief, Frances Moore.

"With the wealth of licensed music available to fans, these types of illegal sites have no justifiable place in the music world," she said, calling for greater regulation of the digital music sector.

If they defeat stream ripping, there's always the analog hole...

[Ed Note - OTOH "The report also revealed the continuing rise in audio streaming. It found that 45 percent of respondents were now listening to music through a licensed audio streaming service—up from 37 percent in 2016." ]

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday September 20, @12:11AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday September 20, @12:11AM (#570444)

    The Interwebs cheapify ALL bytes. You cannot buck the trend, only delay it.

  • (Score: 2) by mhajicek on Wednesday September 20, @12:18AM (1 child)

    by mhajicek (51) on Wednesday September 20, @12:18AM (#570448)

    In the old days people would tape song off the radio.

    • (Score: 2) by LoRdTAW on Wednesday September 20, @12:34AM

      by LoRdTAW (3755) Subscriber Badge on Wednesday September 20, @12:34AM (#570454)

      And share them with friends. I mean, how many of us were in our rooms as teens with a stack of tapes, pack of blanks, and those fancy new CD's cranking tunes while the deck was running making mix tapes and bootlegs for our friends? How many of us copied tapes and CD's from friends?

      This Internet piracy is nothing new. Just more visible.

  • (Score: 3, Insightful) by slap on Wednesday September 20, @12:23AM (1 child)

    by slap (5764) on Wednesday September 20, @12:23AM (#570449)

    "the global recorded music industry group IFPI said".

    Not exactly coming from an unbiased source. If they said piracy is going down, the music industry would have a harder time getting new laws passed.

    The real crime is that the musicians are being ripped off by their labels and royalty collection organizations.

    • (Score: 2) by bob_super on Wednesday September 20, @12:31AM

      by bob_super (1357) on Wednesday September 20, @12:31AM (#570451)

      Well, they need those very high royalties to fight the evil very high-tech pirates who would prevent artists from getting all the money the customers would otherwise pay.

  • (Score: 2) by Snotnose on Wednesday September 20, @12:39AM

    by Snotnose (1623) on Wednesday September 20, @12:39AM (#570455)

    Back in the 70's I used to trade cassettes with friends. I often wished I could send a buck directly to the band, cutting out the middle man, the label, all the parasites that fed off the band.

    That never became an option.

    Now, in 2017, I wish when I find a good album I could send a buck to the band, cutting out the middle man, the label, and all the parasites that feed off the band.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday September 20, @01:02AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday September 20, @01:02AM (#570464)

    Every dumbfuck (this means you) gets music from YouTube.

    Smarter-than-average dumbfucks use youtube-dl.

    Dumber-than-average dumbfucks use shitty webapp youtube downloaders.

