Toys 'R' Us has filed for bankruptcy protection in the US and Canada as it attempts to restructure its debts.

The firm was once a dominant player in the US toy market, but has struggled against larger rivals such as Amazon.

The move casts a shadow over the future of the company's nearly 1,600 stores and 64,000 employees.

The firm's European operations are not part of the bankruptcy proceedings and Toys R Us says it does not expect any immediate impact on its UK stores.

Toys R Us's operations in Australia, about 255 licensed stores and a joint venture partnership in Asia are also not included in the bankruptcy move.

[...] The bankruptcy filing is more evidence that traditional retailers are struggling in the US, as online retailers continue to capture market share.