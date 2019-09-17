from the bankruptcy-r-us dept.
Toys 'R' Us has filed for bankruptcy protection in the US and Canada as it attempts to restructure its debts.
The firm was once a dominant player in the US toy market, but has struggled against larger rivals such as Amazon.
The move casts a shadow over the future of the company's nearly 1,600 stores and 64,000 employees.
The firm's European operations are not part of the bankruptcy proceedings and Toys R Us says it does not expect any immediate impact on its UK stores.
Toys R Us's operations in Australia, about 255 licensed stores and a joint venture partnership in Asia are also not included in the bankruptcy move.
[...] The bankruptcy filing is more evidence that traditional retailers are struggling in the US, as online retailers continue to capture market share.
Amazon marches on, or we're just at 'Peak Toy'?
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Tuesday September 19, @09:33PM
My fault, gents. There was a missing ] in the regex to catch that variation and perl didn't bother to bitch about it. Next one he'll have to come up with a new idea.
Save Ferris!
(Score: 3, Informative) by bob_super on Tuesday September 19, @09:15PM
We need a place where we can actually take kids to look at toys and provide feedback, but where we can also check if something is flimsy and will break, despite all the best photoshop efforts of the seller.
Shipping/returning computer parts is easy. Toys with their huge but empty and fragile packaging are a pain.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Tuesday September 19, @09:20PM
I know! Build an App for that!!
With a bit of market skills it will be valued at billions in 2 years.
(Score: 2) by Snow on Tuesday September 19, @09:29PM
A VR app is actually a pretty good idea.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Tuesday September 19, @09:33PM
But unless the app lets you drop the virtual toy and watch it break into a million sharp plastic shards, it doesn't address bob_super's concerns about flimsy toys.
(Score: 2) by Grishnakh on Tuesday September 19, @09:29PM
You still have Walmart. They're not going anywhere anytime soon.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Snow on Tuesday September 19, @09:29PM
I'm with you. It's nice to have a place to see what you are going to get before you buy it.
This is clearly a trend, and it's not going to stop. People are increasingly going to the physical stores to check out toys/items, then checking to see if amazon has it cheaper (which it frequently does). The physical store ends up becoming Amazon's showcase.
Maybe the solution is to change the customer. Instead of the person walking in being the customer, maybe the toy manufacturer should be the customer. The store doesn't primarily make money by selling product, but rather by showcasing products. The manufacturer would pay for shelf space instead of the customer paying for the product. Maybe the store could charge the manufacturer extra to keep some stock for a 'Get it now' option.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 19, @09:54PM
It's called "market development fees"
Gee that's a nice product there. We wouldn't want to fail to get distribution
(Score: 2) by takyon on Tuesday September 19, @09:31PM
With Amazon reviews, assuming you can weed out the fake one, you can find out how flimsy it is without touching it. And you can get a wider variety of stuff that kids could find amusing to stuff in their mouths, like magnets, metallic play-doh, syringes, and chemistry kits.
Probably next-in-line-for-killing-Toys-R-Us-is-Wal-Mart. The last store I was in seemed to have a pretty extensive toy/bike/etc. selection, not to mention the Halloween in September crap and loads of candy. More than good enough to make kids get their whine on. There's also Target and maybe Best Buy. All of them offering more stuff for parents to look at.
(Score: 2) by realDonaldTrump on Tuesday September 19, @09:39PM
Hundreds of companies have filed for bankruptcy. I used the law four times and made a tremendous thing. I'm in business. I did a very good job. #MAGA 🇺🇸
(Score: 2) by NotSanguine on Tuesday September 19, @09:52PM
Retailers are fragile things.
Just ask Caldor [wikipedia.org] or Radio Shack [wikipedia.org] or any of these guys [wgrz.com].
No, no, you're not thinking; you're just being logical. --Niels Bohr
(Score: 2) by takyon on Tuesday September 19, @10:01PM
Radio Shack
wasis hardy, not fragile.
http://www.theonion.com/article/even-ceo-cant-figure-out-how-radioshack-still-in-b-2190 [theonion.com]
http://www.theonion.com/graphic/timeline-the-collapse-of-radioshack-37958 [theonion.com]
(Score: 2) by Sulla on Tuesday September 19, @10:01PM
I will pay an extra 20-30% over Amazon prices to check something out in person, maybe even 50-60 depending on the item and if it is a store with good service. I am not willing to pay an additional 100-200% over Amazon prices for the same item with a worse return policy and employees who do not know what they are talking about.
I have recently been paying way more than I should for some model railroading items and some of those wooden train toys at a local hobby shop, but if I have any issues I can go to the shop and they will spend all the time needed to figure out the issue. Some of the markup here is 50-75% but they make it worth my while.
