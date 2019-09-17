from the the-devil's-venom dept.
When North Korea launched long-range missiles this summer, and again on Friday, demonstrating its ability to strike Guam and perhaps the United States mainland, it powered the weapons with a rare, potent rocket fuel that American intelligence agencies believe initially came from China and Russia.
The United States government is scrambling to determine whether those two countries are still providing the ingredients for the highly volatile fuel and, if so, whether North Korea's supply can be interrupted, either through sanctions or sabotage. Among those who study the issue, there is a growing belief that the United States should focus on the fuel, either to halt it, if possible, or to take advantage of its volatile properties to slow the North's program.
But it may well be too late. Intelligence officials believe that the North's program has advanced to the point where it is no longer as reliant on outside suppliers, and that it may itself be making the potent fuel, known as UDMH. Despite a long record of intelligence warnings that the North was acquiring both forceful missile engines and the fuel to power them, there is no evidence that Washington has ever moved with urgency to cut off Pyongyang's access to the rare propellant.
Classified memos from both the George W. Bush and Obama administrations laid out, with what turned out to be prescient clarity, how the North's pursuit of the highly potent fuel would enable it to develop missiles that could strike almost anywhere in the continental United States.
Pop Science earlier has a more detailed look at how their missile might work:
How North Korea's Theoretical ICBM Would Work
Toxic Propellant Hazards ~ 1966 NASA KSC; Hydrazine Rocket Fuel & Nitrogen Tetroxide Oxidizer
It's really nasty stuff...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday September 20, @01:56AM

Innovation? By Norks?

<head asplode />
Innovation? By Norks?
<head asplode />

(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday September 20, @02:15AM
WTF are you talking about? UDMH is not an "innovation" -- it was investigated and used as a rocket fuel by both USA and USSR back in the 50s, and is still used today (e.g. Proton-M).


(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday September 20, @02:08AM
AC submitter here -- I was short on time and barely sent in the two links. Thanks for taking the time to write a good summary.
Hydrazine (various flavors, I guess) has been around as a rocket fuel for a long time (in USA/Russia/China??) Very difficult to make and not blow up the production facility. The NY Times article suggests that either Russia or China have been selling it to N Korea for their previous missile launches.
At one point (1960s?) I seem to remember that some drag racers got their hands on some and tried adding a little to their fuel. Pretty sure the results were engine meltdowns, it's way crazier than the nitro-methane that fuel drag cars burn now.
