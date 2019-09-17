from the can-we-make-vodka-too? dept.
Scientists at the Department of Energy's Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (Berkeley Lab) have harnessed the power of photosynthesis to convert carbon dioxide into fuels and alcohols at efficiencies far greater than plants. The achievement marks a significant milestone in the effort to move toward sustainable sources of fuel.
Many systems have successfully reduced carbon dioxide to chemical and fuel precursors, such as carbon monoxide or a mix of carbon monoxide and hydrogen known as syngas. This new work, described in a study published in the journal Energy and Environmental Science, is the first to successfully demonstrate the approach of going from carbon dioxide directly to target products, namely ethanol and ethylene, at energy conversion efficiencies rivaling natural counterparts
For this JCAP study, researchers engineered a complete system to work at different times of day, not just at a light energy level of 1-sun illumination, which is equivalent to the peak of brightness at high noon on a sunny day. They varied the brightness of the light source to show that the system remained efficient even in low light conditions.
When the researchers coupled the electrodes to silicon photovoltaic cells, they achieved solar conversion efficiencies of 3 to 4 percent for 0.35 to 1-sun illumination. Changing the configuration to a high-performance, tandem solar cell connected in tandem yielded a conversion efficiency to hydrocarbons and oxygenates exceeding 5 percent at 1-sun illumination.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday September 20, @04:49AM (1 child)
Those kind of fuels are excellent mechanisms by which to store energy: Let's produce those fuels on large energy "farms", and then transport them to centralized locations that can be designed to burn them cleanly for the purpose of local electricity generation/distribution; the "end user" need only ever deal with electricity, thereby allowing other forms of energy generation/distribution (e.g., thoreum reactors, wind, solar, etc.) to be used as necessary.
(Score: 0) by XivLacuna on Wednesday September 20, @05:07AM
That sad feel when we don't have self-flying VTOL aircraft for the masses and a dyson swarm. Streets are overrated.
(Score: 2) by jmorris on Wednesday September 20, @05:16AM
Basically, when you strip away the propaganda included to get the next round of funding you are left with an improved device to crack CO2 into very simple hydrocarbons. it is only "solar" in the sense you can use a photoelectric cell to get the electricity to drive it, but ANY source of electricity would work equally well.
And it is only 5% efficient. I'm assuming that is driving it with solar power, taking into account the efficiency of the solar cells used (read most exotic they could get) and the losses of the device itself. On the surface that is pretty dismal, but it IS storing energy in a useful form, readily transported, etc. Since you can get over 40% from current research cells, the device in question is losing most of it. Still, offer up a panel with an attached gadget that craps out liquid fuel all day into a holding tank and you wouldn't have to pitch it on "saving the Earth" grounds unless it was insanely expensive. Lots of places that sort of thing would be handy.
