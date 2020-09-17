Stories
Call to Action: Write to the European Parliament’s Legal Affairs Committee on Upcoming Copyright Law

posted by martyb on Wednesday September 20, @12:27PM   Printer-friendly
from the plenty-of-lead-time dept.
Digital Liberty

canopic jug writes:

Rick Falkvinge writes that on October 10th a committee within the European Parliament will vote on future copyright law in Europe. Former MEP (2009-2014), Christian Engström, provided a description of how to provide feedback to the European Parliament. Polite, clear, to the point feedback from EU citizens and residents would be most useful.

In particular, there are two really bad proposals and three really good proposals that warrant special attention, mixed in and buried in all the words. The good propoals are the mandatory freedom of panorama, the freedom to remix, and the freedom for anybody to datamine. The two bad proposals, quite dreadful actually, are to require sites to carry out mandatory upload filtering and a link tax which makes it impossible to link to articles in the legacy media.

Original Submission


  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday September 20, @12:49PM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday September 20, @12:49PM (#570598)

    ... that it requires each statistically insignificant individual to be constantly vigilant of the activities of some far off body of strangers, then you're doing it wrong.

    • (Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday September 20, @12:54PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday September 20, @12:54PM (#570601)

      you're doing it wrong.

      I know. Democracy is a bitch.

