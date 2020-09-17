from the i'll-be-your-tour-guide dept.
Researchers at the Finnish Meteorological Institute (FMI) presented a mission plan today at the European Planetary Science Congress that would allow scientists to observe hundreds of asteroids over the course of just a few years. Their plan is to send 50 nanoprobes -- small space instruments -- into the asteroid belt that lies between Mars and Jupiter to take images and chemical measurements of around 300 large asteroids. "Asteroids are very diverse and, to date, we've only seen a small number at close range. To understand them better, we need to study a large number in situ. The only way to do this affordably is by using small spacecraft," FMI's Pekka Janhunen told Popular Mechanics.
The five kilogram probes would be affixed with a tiny telescope and a spectrometer that would analyze chemical samples from the asteroids. The nanoprobes would be propelled through space with electric solar wind sails, or E-sails. The E-sail would be composed of the main spacecraft, a smaller remote unit and a 20-kilometer-long tether that connects the two. That tether would be kept at a positive charge so that when positive ions emitted by the sun and traveling through space come in contact with it, they'll repel each other, giving the probe a nice boost.
[...] You can read the conference paper here.
Source: https://www.engadget.com/2017/09/19/scientists-explore-asteroids-fleet-nanoprobes/
(Score: 2) by takyon on Wednesday September 20, @07:01PM
That's a neat idea. Ultimately we want one probe or flyby per every asteroid over a certain size. There are apparently up to 1.9 million asteroids [nasa.gov] in the asteroid belt with an average diameter of 1 km or greater. So that's how many small spacecraft we should be building.
5kg might be too massive. For a second generation effort, Breakthrough Starshot [wikipedia.org] could be reeled in to test the technologies needed for an Alpha/Proxima Centauri flyby. Those craft will also use sails although they will be propelled by lasers instead of solar wind. The StarChips are intended to have a "gram-scale" mass of perhaps 1-5 grams. There is a lot of testing to do between 1 and 5,000 grams. They could aim heavier 100 gram StarChips at the asteroid belt using less powerful lasers.
[SIG] 04/14/2017: Soylent Upgrade v13 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by ilsa on Wednesday September 20, @07:02PM
And here I thought nanoprobes were just a cheap deux ex machina device used in Star Trek Voyager.
Whoda thought that they were actually real?
(Score: 2) by edIII on Wednesday September 20, @07:04PM
Miniprobe maybe, but nanoprobe means technology working on the nanometer scale (1-100).
This would be like saying human sized, but referring to something bigger than a planet.
