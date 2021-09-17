Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

SoylentNews is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop. Only 13 submissions in the queue.

"Researcher" Says This Saturday Will be the End of the World

posted by martyb on Thursday September 21, @04:35AM   Printer-friendly
from the "this-end-up" dept.
Science

DeathMonkey submitted:

If you had big plans this weekend, David Meade regrets to inform you that the world will be ending Saturday.

Meade, a Christian numerologist and self-described "researcher," says Sept. 23 is foretold in the Bible's Book of Revelation as the day a series of catastrophic events will begin, and as a result, "a major part of the world will not be the same," the Washington Post reports.

The Bible prophecies a woman "clothed with the sun" and a "crown of 12 stars" giving birth to a boy who will "rule all the nations" while she fights off a seven-headed dragon. The woman, Meade says, is the constellation Virgo, which on Saturday will be positioned under nine stars and three planets, per Popular Mechanics.

The baby boy will be the planet Jupiter, which will be moving out of Virgo on that night.

According to Meade, who says he studied astronomy at an unspecified university in Kentucky, the great change in our world will be the result of the arrival of Nibiru, a planet famous in conspiracy circles but which astronomers say doesn't exist.

http://wnep.com/2017/09/20/researcher-says-this-saturday-will-be-the-end-of-the-world/
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/acts-of-faith/wp/2017/09/17/the-world-as-we-know-it-is-about-to-end-again-if-you-believe-this-biblical-doomsday-claim/ (soft paywalled)

Original Submission


«  Google to Buy HTC Phone Business
"Researcher" Says This Saturday Will be the End of the World | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 11 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough

Reply to Article

Mark All as Read

Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 3, Funny) by maxwell demon on Thursday September 21, @04:44AM (1 child)

    by maxwell demon (1608) Subscriber Badge on Thursday September 21, @04:44AM (#570983) Journal

    Don't worry about Saturday. The Vogon constructor fleet is approaching today!

    --
    The Tao of math: The numbers you can count are not the real numbers.

    • (Score: 2) by BsAtHome on Thursday September 21, @05:13AM

      by BsAtHome (889) on Thursday September 21, @05:13AM (#570993)

      One could only wish...

      Lets go to the Pub, put a brown paper bag over our head and lie down on the ground.

  • (Score: 2) by Whoever on Thursday September 21, @04:54AM (3 children)

    by Whoever (4524) on Thursday September 21, @04:54AM (#570984)

    A video published by UNSEALED, an evangelical Christian publication,

    Evangelical Christians: the same people who brought you President Donald Trump.

    As far as I can tell, they are not Christian in any meaningful way, they are just bigoted authoritarians. They can FOAD.

    • (Score: 2) by jmorris on Thursday September 21, @05:07AM (2 children)

      by jmorris (4844) Subscriber Badge <{jmorris} {at} {beau.org}> on Thursday September 21, @05:07AM (#570991)

      My but aren't you a paragon of tolerance. Curious, were you this vehement in your denunciations of the 2012 Mayan calendar "End of the World" hype machine, including that execrable and highly forgettable Hollywierd tiein project? Or is the hate reserved for Christians because they are the only religious group that hurling abuse at won't get you talked about? So brave, insulting a religion that won't cut your filthy neck in response. Come on big boy, lets hear it about the Hidden Imam, the apocalyptic prophecies driving ISIS, or the child molesting Prophet of Islam. Show us what ya got. Pussy.

      • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 21, @05:24AM

        by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 21, @05:24AM (#570999)

        That's the difference.

      • (Score: 1) by Aegis on Thursday September 21, @05:29AM

        by Aegis (6714) on Thursday September 21, @05:29AM (#571001)

        Curious, were you this vehement in your denunciations of the 2012 Mayan calendar "End of the World" hype machine, including that execrable and highly forgettable Hollywierd tiein project?

        YES

  • (Score: 2) by jmorris on Thursday September 21, @05:02AM

    by jmorris (4844) Subscriber Badge <{jmorris} {at} {beau.org}> on Thursday September 21, @05:02AM (#570989)

    These days we seem to get a prediction like this more than once per year. Meh, in a world gone mad these things happen because people can't cope. Ain't likely to get better anytime soon either.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 21, @05:17AM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 21, @05:17AM (#570995)

    Sure that wasn't astrology?
    ...with a minor in homeopathy?

    -- OriginalOwner_ [soylentnews.org]

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 21, @05:22AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 21, @05:22AM (#570997)

      So there is some alignment of planets and Virgo. It happens. So, are you going to panic Agent 42?
      See y'all Monday.

  • (Score: 1) by engblom on Thursday September 21, @05:24AM (1 child)

    by engblom (556) on Thursday September 21, @05:24AM (#570998)

    He is not a Christian. If he would be a Christian, he would listen to Christ. This is what Christ said:

    Mathew 24:36 "But about that day or hour no one knows, not even the angels in heaven, nor the Son, but only the Father."

    The only thing a Bible following Christian can say is that we are getting closer to the end and by looking at the signs of the time given in the Bible, we might say it is a certain probability it will happen during our lifetime, but not even that is sure. After all it is also said in the Bible that 1000 years for us is like one day for God.

    If he would have let the Bible interpret itself, he would know what is described in this chapter, instead of doing the most strange interpretation anyone can come up with.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 21, @05:29AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 21, @05:29AM (#571002)

      The people who study Ancient Klingon are at least doing something worthwhile with their lives.

      Why do people find the Bible even remotely interesting as a guide for life? It pails in comparison to the literature of more modern times.

(1)