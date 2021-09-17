from the "this-end-up" dept.
If you had big plans this weekend, David Meade regrets to inform you that the world will be ending Saturday.
Meade, a Christian numerologist and self-described "researcher," says Sept. 23 is foretold in the Bible's Book of Revelation as the day a series of catastrophic events will begin, and as a result, "a major part of the world will not be the same," the Washington Post reports.
The Bible prophecies a woman "clothed with the sun" and a "crown of 12 stars" giving birth to a boy who will "rule all the nations" while she fights off a seven-headed dragon. The woman, Meade says, is the constellation Virgo, which on Saturday will be positioned under nine stars and three planets, per Popular Mechanics.
The baby boy will be the planet Jupiter, which will be moving out of Virgo on that night.
According to Meade, who says he studied astronomy at an unspecified university in Kentucky, the great change in our world will be the result of the arrival of Nibiru, a planet famous in conspiracy circles but which astronomers say doesn't exist.
http://wnep.com/2017/09/20/researcher-says-this-saturday-will-be-the-end-of-the-world/
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/acts-of-faith/wp/2017/09/17/the-world-as-we-know-it-is-about-to-end-again-if-you-believe-this-biblical-doomsday-claim/ (soft paywalled)
(Score: 3, Funny) by maxwell demon on Thursday September 21, @04:44AM (1 child)
Don't worry about Saturday. The Vogon constructor fleet is approaching today!
The Tao of math: The numbers you can count are not the real numbers.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by BsAtHome on Thursday September 21, @05:13AM
One could only wish...
Lets go to the Pub, put a brown paper bag over our head and lie down on the ground.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by Whoever on Thursday September 21, @04:54AM (3 children)
Evangelical Christians: the same people who brought you President Donald Trump.
As far as I can tell, they are not Christian in any meaningful way, they are just bigoted authoritarians. They can FOAD.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by jmorris on Thursday September 21, @05:07AM (2 children)
My but aren't you a paragon of tolerance. Curious, were you this vehement in your denunciations of the 2012 Mayan calendar "End of the World" hype machine, including that execrable and highly forgettable Hollywierd tiein project? Or is the hate reserved for Christians because they are the only religious group that hurling abuse at won't get you talked about? So brave, insulting a religion that won't cut your filthy neck in response. Come on big boy, lets hear it about the Hidden Imam, the apocalyptic prophecies driving ISIS, or the child molesting Prophet of Islam. Show us what ya got. Pussy.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 21, @05:24AM
That's the difference.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 1) by Aegis on Thursday September 21, @05:29AM
YES
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by jmorris on Thursday September 21, @05:02AM
These days we seem to get a prediction like this more than once per year. Meh, in a world gone mad these things happen because people can't cope. Ain't likely to get better anytime soon either.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 21, @05:17AM (1 child)
Sure that wasn't astrology?
...with a minor in homeopathy?
-- OriginalOwner_ [soylentnews.org]
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 21, @05:22AM
So there is some alignment of planets and Virgo. It happens. So, are you going to panic Agent 42?
See y'all Monday.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 1) by engblom on Thursday September 21, @05:24AM (1 child)
He is not a Christian. If he would be a Christian, he would listen to Christ. This is what Christ said:
Mathew 24:36 "But about that day or hour no one knows, not even the angels in heaven, nor the Son, but only the Father."
The only thing a Bible following Christian can say is that we are getting closer to the end and by looking at the signs of the time given in the Bible, we might say it is a certain probability it will happen during our lifetime, but not even that is sure. After all it is also said in the Bible that 1000 years for us is like one day for God.
If he would have let the Bible interpret itself, he would know what is described in this chapter, instead of doing the most strange interpretation anyone can come up with.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 21, @05:29AM
The people who study Ancient Klingon are at least doing something worthwhile with their lives.
Why do people find the Bible even remotely interesting as a guide for life? It pails in comparison to the literature of more modern times.
Reply to This
Parent